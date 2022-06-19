https://sputniknews.com/20220619/ghislaine-maxwells-defence-bring-up-her-traumatic-childhood-in-sentencing-paperwork-1096462029.html

Ghislaine Maxwell's Defence Bring Up Her 'Traumatic Childhood' in Sentencing Paperwork

Maxwell’s lawyers suggested that she should be sentenced to “well below” the 20 years recommended by probation authorities in her case. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

The defence team of Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has apparently adopted a new strategy ahead of her forthcoming sentencing on 28 June.As Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting underage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein, her lawyers launched a “humanisation campaign” aimed at securing “leniency” for her, The Guardian reports.According to the media outlet, the sentencing paperwork prepared by Maxwell’s defence portrays her upbringing as filled with neglect and abuse.For example, the paperwork mentions how Maxwell’s father, the late media tycoon Robert Maxwell, “employed corporal punishment on his children”, with Ghislaine’s lawyers describing one such instance that occurred when she, then a 13-year old girl, “tacked a poster of a pony on the newly painted wall of her bedroom”.Several of Ghislaine’s siblings also reportedly said in the sentencing paperwork that it is “striking” that she “did not show any perverse behaviour before she met Epstein”.Maxwell’s team therefore argued that their client should be sentenced to “well below” the 20 years recommended by probation officials, the media outlet notes.

