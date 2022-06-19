https://sputniknews.com/20220619/erdogan-to-present-nato-members-with-evidence-of-finland-swedens-pkk-support-report-says-1096449406.html
Erdogan to Present NATO Members With 'Evidence' of Finland, Sweden's PKK Support, Report Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will present special documents on Sweden's and Finland's financial and political support of fighters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organisation, at the upcoming NATO Madrid summit, Turkish newspaper Sabah reported on Sunday.
According to the newspaper, Erdogan will present "evidence" captured during military operations in Syria and northern Iraq, including photos and serial numbers of Swedish-made antitank guns AT-4. The Turkish president will also state that NATO can not establish allied relations with Finland and Sweden as long as this hostile position continues, the media added.
On 18 May, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications abandoning decades of neutrality amid a shift in the security situation in Europe shattered by the Ukrainian crisis. Turkey blocked the applications' review process, citing Helsinki and Stockholm's long-standing support of the PKK, which Ankara deems as a serious threat to its national security.
The newspaper also said that Erdogan would put the issue of its rising tensions with Greece on the summit’s agenda.
Madrid will host the NATO summit on 28-30 June.