International
https://sputniknews.com/20220619/dutertes-daughter-inaugurated-as-philippine-vice-president-1096460640.html
Duterte's Daughter Inaugurated as Philippine Vice President
Duterte's Daughter Inaugurated as Philippine Vice President
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, took oath on Sunday as the Southeast Asian nation's 15th... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-19T15:16+0000
2022-06-19T15:17+0000
philippines
rodrigo duterte
election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096460372_0:16:2591:1473_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e68b9e74384052e297c5d0b315fac5.jpg
"The voice of 32.2 million Filipinos was loud and clear, with the message to serve our motherland, and this message has been reiterated in my oath to consecrate myself to the service of the nation," she said during a ceremony in her native city of Davao.The 44-year-old lawyer-turned-politician took the oath with her hand on a Bible in the presence of a Supreme Court associate justice. She will stand down as Davao mayor to take up her new job on June 30, the same day as her running mate, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will be sworn in as president.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096460372_139:0:2442:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_473a31fc8f1deefcf9885e9e315623b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
philippines, rodrigo duterte, election

Duterte's Daughter Inaugurated as Philippine Vice President

15:16 GMT 19.06.2022 (Updated: 15:17 GMT 19.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / FERDINANDH CABRERAPhilippines' Vice President-elect Sara Duterte (C) takes her oath before supreme court associate justice Ramon Hernando (L) and her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman (2nd R) and outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte (R) during the inauguration ceremony near the city hall in Davao City on June 19, 2022.
Philippines' Vice President-elect Sara Duterte (C) takes her oath before supreme court associate justice Ramon Hernando (L) and her mother Elizabeth Zimmerman (2nd R) and outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte (R) during the inauguration ceremony near the city hall in Davao City on June 19, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / FERDINANDH CABRERA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, took oath on Sunday as the Southeast Asian nation's 15th vice president following her win in the May 9 election.
"The voice of 32.2 million Filipinos was loud and clear, with the message to serve our motherland, and this message has been reiterated in my oath to consecrate myself to the service of the nation," she said during a ceremony in her native city of Davao.
The 44-year-old lawyer-turned-politician took the oath with her hand on a Bible in the presence of a Supreme Court associate justice. She will stand down as Davao mayor to take up her new job on June 30, the same day as her running mate, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will be sworn in as president.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала