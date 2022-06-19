https://sputniknews.com/20220619/dutertes-daughter-inaugurated-as-philippine-vice-president-1096460640.html

Duterte's Daughter Inaugurated as Philippine Vice President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Sara Duterte-Carpio, the daughter of outgoing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, took oath on Sunday as the Southeast Asian nation's 15th

"The voice of 32.2 million Filipinos was loud and clear, with the message to serve our motherland, and this message has been reiterated in my oath to consecrate myself to the service of the nation," she said during a ceremony in her native city of Davao.The 44-year-old lawyer-turned-politician took the oath with her hand on a Bible in the presence of a Supreme Court associate justice. She will stand down as Davao mayor to take up her new job on June 30, the same day as her running mate, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will be sworn in as president.

