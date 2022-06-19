https://sputniknews.com/20220619/chinese-state-council-approves-composition-of-hong-kongs-new-government-1096452697.html

Chinese State Council Approves Composition of Hong Kong's New Government

Chinese State Council Approves Composition of Hong Kong's New Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Chinese State Council has approved the composition of Hong Kong's new government proposed by Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T10:55+0000

2022-06-19T10:55+0000

2022-06-19T10:55+0000

china

hong kong

government

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107980/90/1079809052_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ed48e542f110f76b6fe9d565cc6c32.jpg

Former police officer and secretary for security, Lee was elected on 8 May in an uncontested vote. The new Hong Kong leader will take his office on 1 July.Lee's cabinet consists of 26 people. The three main posts in the government, namely chief secretary, financial secretary and secretary for justice, would be assigned to Chan Kwok-ki, Paul Chan and Paul Lam, respectively.Lee's candidacy was reportedly backed by the Chinese government, which seeks closer ties between Hong Kong and the central administration. Serving as Hong Kong secretary for security during the 2019 protests that have been raging across the city for over a year, Lee, among other local officials, has been sanctioned by the United States, which accused him of undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.Hong Kong was returned to Chinese by the United Kingdom in 1997 and has since enjoyed wider autonomy than the rest of Chinese regions. China's central government adheres to the principle of "one country, two systems" in governing Hong Kong. According to a joint declaration by China and the UK, Hong Kong will retain broad autonomy until 2047. How the former British colony will be governed after that date is not yet known.

china

hong kong

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, hong kong, government