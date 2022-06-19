https://sputniknews.com/20220619/chinese-state-council-approves-composition-of-hong-kongs-new-government-1096452697.html
Chinese State Council Approves Composition of Hong Kong's New Government
Chinese State Council Approves Composition of Hong Kong's New Government
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Chinese State Council has approved the composition of Hong Kong's new government proposed by Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect John Lee, the Hong Kong government said on Sunday.
Former police officer and secretary for security, Lee was elected on 8 May in an uncontested vote. The new Hong Kong leader will take his office on 1 July.
"The Central People's Government (CPG) today approved the appointments of principal officials of the sixth-term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government on the nomination of Chief Executive-elect John Lee," the government said in a press release.
Lee's cabinet consists of 26 people. The three main posts in the government, namely chief secretary, financial secretary and secretary for justice, would be assigned to Chan Kwok-ki, Paul Chan and Paul Lam, respectively.
Lee's candidacy was reportedly backed by the Chinese government, which seeks closer ties between Hong Kong
and the central administration. Serving as Hong Kong secretary for security during the 2019 protests that have been raging across the city for over a year, Lee, among other local officials, has been sanctioned by the United States, which accused him of undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.
Hong Kong was returned to Chinese by the United Kingdom in 1997 and has since enjoyed wider autonomy than the rest of Chinese regions. China's central government adheres to the principle of "one country, two systems" in governing Hong Kong. According to a joint declaration by China and the UK, Hong Kong will retain broad autonomy until 2047. How the former British colony will be governed after that date is not yet known.