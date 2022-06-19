International
Biden Jumps to Show He's Okay After Bicycle Fall - Video
Earlier, US President Joe Biden was riding with a group of people on bicycles, as he was riding up to a crowd of journalists he fell on his side with the bike. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden visited a church in Rehoboth Beach a few hours after falling off his bike and jumped up in response to a question from the crowd about how he felt after the bicycle incident.A video distributed on social media shows Biden leaving the church in high spirits. Some of the bystanders asked the president how he felt, to which he smiled and enthusiastically jumped three times and raised his fists up, and then proceeded to his car.Prior to that, Biden fell off his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The footage showed how he drives up to journalists during a bike ride and falls on his side.
