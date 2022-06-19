https://sputniknews.com/20220619/biden-jumps-to-show-hes-okay-after-bicycle-fall---video-1096445402.html

Biden Jumps to Show He's Okay After Bicycle Fall - Video

Biden Jumps to Show He's Okay After Bicycle Fall - Video

Earlier, US President Joe Biden was riding with a group of people on bicycles, as he was riding up to a crowd of journalists he fell on his side with the bike. 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-19T05:56+0000

2022-06-19T05:56+0000

2022-06-19T05:56+0000

us

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/13/1096445257_0:38:583:366_1920x0_80_0_0_890bf534dce69c932855c4448447fd63.jpg

US President Joe Biden visited a church in Rehoboth Beach a few hours after falling off his bike and jumped up in response to a question from the crowd about how he felt after the bicycle incident.A video distributed on social media shows Biden leaving the church in high spirits. Some of the bystanders asked the president how he felt, to which he smiled and enthusiastically jumped three times and raised his fists up, and then proceeded to his car.Prior to that, Biden fell off his bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The footage showed how he drives up to journalists during a bike ride and falls on his side.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden