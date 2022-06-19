https://sputniknews.com/20220619/bangladesh-hit-by-severe-flooding-several-deaths-reported-1096443432.html

Bangladesh Hit by Severe Flooding, Several Deaths Reported

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Major flooding has occurred in Bangladesh with at least five deaths reported and thousands of people evacuated to shelters, The Dhaka... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

"The flood situation has worsened, severely marooning thousands of people on Friday. The civil administration began an evacuation drive through rescue boats. As many as 90,000 people of flood-affected Sylhet and Sunamganj districts have been taken to shelter centres," State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr. Enamur Rahman said at an emergency press conference on Saturday, as quoted by the daily newspaper.According to Rahman, the floods are the worst Bangladesh has seen in 122 years.At least five people have died amid the floods, The Dhaka Tribune said citing Mohibur Rahman Manik, the incumbent member of parliament for Sunamganj-5.The Bangladeshi navy and the army are working on rescuing flood victims. Disruptions in road communications, flights and power have been reported.According to The Daily Star, road communication between Sunamganj and other parts of the country has been cut off since Thursday. Meanwhile, The Dhaka Tribune said that flight operations at Sylhet’s Osmani International Airport have been suspended since Friday (until Monday).The flooding started on Wednesday amid torrential rains in northeastern Bangladesh.

