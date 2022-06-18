https://sputniknews.com/20220618/weekly-news-wrap-up-senate-unveils-huge-pentagon-budget-self-sanctions-implode-euus-economies-1096422491.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Senate Unveils Huge Pentagon Budget; Self Sanctions Implode EU/US Economies

The EU is facing an estimated 400 billion dollar increase in energy costs and the US is struggling to tone down runaway inflation as the blowback from the... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

Weekly News Wrap-up; Senate Unveils Huge Pentagon Budget; Self Sanctions Implode EU/US Economies The EU is facing an estimated 400 billion dollar increase in energy costs and the US is struggling to tone down runaway inflation as the blowback from the Russian sanctions is creating catastrophic consequences.

Caleb Maupin, journalist, and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. The Senate has increased President Biden's 2023 military budget request to 857 billion dollars as US war spending dwarfs all other spending. Also, EU leaders go to Kiev and pledge support to Zelensky as they also maneuver to end the conflict and the Summit of the Americas backfires on the Biden administration.Dr. Jack Rasmus, Professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The Federal Reserve interest rate hikes will have a massive impact on the US economy. Also, we discuss the financial consequences of the US sanctions against Russia.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss foreign policy. Pentagon officials claim that they would likely respond to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the same manner as they have addressed the Ukraine crisis. Also, we talk about several potential outcomes of the Ukraine crisis.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. The UK home secretary has approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the US. Also, China's vow to defend Taiwan from outside interference is not a provocation and the US empire is rapidly declining.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent and George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. The January 6th committee is looking closely at the role of the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the incident. Also, self-sanctioning has the US fearing economic blowback and the Democrats are in serious electoral trouble with no sign of relief.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

