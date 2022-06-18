https://sputniknews.com/20220618/watch-president-biden-fall-off-a-bicycle-in-delaware-1096437391.html
WATCH President Biden Fall Off a Bicycle in Delaware
Moments before he fell during the morning ride, Biden greeted reporters with a wave and a "Good morning!".
US President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle as he was riding up to a crowd of reporters gathered at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. He stood up quickly and appeared to be unharmed. Biden told reporters that he had trouble removing his shoes from the bikes' pedals, which caused him to fall. Luckily, he was wearing a helmet.
Moments before he fell during the morning ride, Biden greeted reporters with a wave and a "Good morning!".
US President Joe Biden fell off his bicycle as he was riding up to a crowd of reporters gathered at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware. He stood up quickly and appeared to be unharmed.
Biden told reporters that he had trouble removing his shoes from the bikes' pedals, which caused him to fall. Luckily, he was wearing a helmet.
"I'm good", the 79-year-old POTUS, who was swarmed by Secret Service agents, said.