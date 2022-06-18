International
WATCH Plumes of Black Smoke Billow Over Shanghai Following Massive Fire at Petrochemical Plant
WATCH Plumes of Black Smoke Billow Over Shanghai Following Massive Fire at Petrochemical Plant
One person was reportedly killed, another injured in the fire, whose cause is yet to be determined. 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
china
fire
smoke
chemical plant
shanghai
A massive fire broke out on Saturday at a Shanghai ethylene glycol production plant in the city's Jinshan district, which led to a series of explosions.The fire started around at 4 a.m, and by 9 a.m. local time firefighters were able to put the blaze under control, the Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company said in a statement on social media.According to reports, one person was killed and another injured in the blaze. A video circulating online shows plumes of black smoke rising from the facility as the sky turned dark. The fire and the heavy smoke caused residents of the district to flee their homes.
WATCH Plumes of Black Smoke Billow Over Shanghai Following Massive Fire at Petrochemical Plant

11:41 GMT 18.06.2022
This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2022 shows a large fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical plant in outlying Jinshan district of Shanghai.
This aerial photo taken on June 18, 2022 shows a large fire at a Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical plant in outlying Jinshan district of Shanghai. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / JASON H
One person was reportedly killed, another injured in the fire, whose cause is yet to be determined.
A massive fire broke out on Saturday at a Shanghai ethylene glycol production plant in the city's Jinshan district, which led to a series of explosions.
The fire started around at 4 a.m, and by 9 a.m. local time firefighters were able to put the blaze under control, the Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company said in a statement on social media.

“The specific cause is under further investigation,” the company added.

According to reports, one person was killed and another injured in the blaze.
A video circulating online shows plumes of black smoke rising from the facility as the sky turned dark. The fire and the heavy smoke caused residents of the district to flee their homes.
