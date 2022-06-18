International
Wash Hands & 'Masturbate Together': 'Sex Safety' Advice Amid Monkeypox Outbreak in US Issued by CDC
Wash Hands & 'Masturbate Together': 'Sex Safety' Advice Amid Monkeypox Outbreak in US Issued by CDC
The CDC notes that actually refraining from having sex while sick is probably the best way to protect others from the pathogen. 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
As the United States deals with the recent outbreak of monkeypox on its soil, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new set of recommendations aimed at limiting the risk of exposure during sex.If a person and their partner have monkeypox, or if they think that they have it, but still decide to engage in sexual act, CDC advises to keep actual physical contact to a minimum in the process.For example, the new guidelines suggest having “virtual sex with no in-person contact” or, for example, for people to “masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other and without touching any rash or sores”.People are also advised to limit their number of partners in order to avoid opportunities for the pathogen to spread.CDC notes, however, that if a person or their partner do have monkeypox, the best way to actually protect themselves and others is to refrain from having sex of any kind, as well as from touching or kissing each other’s bodies while sick.
Wash Hands & 'Masturbate Together': 'Sex Safety' Advice Amid Monkeypox Outbreak in US Issued by CDC

15:57 GMT 18.06.2022
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The CDC notes that actually refraining from having sex while sick is probably the best way to protect others from the pathogen.
As the United States deals with the recent outbreak of monkeypox on its soil, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new set of recommendations aimed at limiting the risk of exposure during sex.
If a person and their partner have monkeypox, or if they think that they have it, but still decide to engage in sexual act, CDC advises to keep actual physical contact to a minimum in the process.
For example, the new guidelines suggest having “virtual sex with no in-person contact” or, for example, for people to “masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other and without touching any rash or sores”.
The agency also tells people to “consider having sex with your clothes on or covering areas where rash or sores are present, reducing as much skin-to-skin contact as possible,” to avoid kissing, and to wash their “hands, fetish gear, sex toys and any fabrics (bedding, towels, clothing) after having sex.”
People are also advised to limit their number of partners in order to avoid opportunities for the pathogen to spread.
CDC notes, however, that if a person or their partner do have monkeypox, the best way to actually protect themselves and others is to refrain from having sex of any kind, as well as from touching or kissing each other’s bodies while sick.
