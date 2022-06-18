https://sputniknews.com/20220618/uk-to-extradite-julian-assange-ukraine-admits-staggering-daily-losses-1096414049.html

UK to Extradite Julian Assange; Ukraine Admits Staggering Daily Losses

UK to Extradite Julian Assange; Ukraine Admits Staggering Daily Losses

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about EU president Ursula von der Leyen declaring that Ukrainians are ready to die for... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T09:32+0000

2022-06-18T09:32+0000

2022-06-18T09:33+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

haiti

julian assange

lauren boebert

eu

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096413867_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4513da32c7634e127261bafe91aca68b.png

UK to Extradite Julian Assange; Ukraine Admits Staggering Daily Losses On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about EU president Ursula von der Leyen declaring that Ukrainians are dying for the "European perspective," the West's attacks on journalism using Julian Assange as a proxy, and the ongoing political crisis in Haiti.

Guests:Dan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer | EU President: Ukrainians Are Dying for the "European Perspective"Scottie Nell Hughes - Political Commentator | Rep. Boebert Sues PAC for Defamation After "Outlandish" Prostitution ClaimsDareece Polo - Journalist | Anti-Queen Sentiment Festers in the CaribbeanIn the first hour, Dan Kovalik joined the show to talk about the media grappling with the reality on the ground in Ukraine, Western leadership beginning to look for a way out of the conflict, and EU president Ursula von der Leyen declaring that Ukrainians are dying for the "European perspective."In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Scottie Nell Hughes for a discussion on the West using Julian Assange as a proxy for their attacks on journalism, Rep. Lauren Boebert suing the PAC that took down Madison Cawthorne after the group accused her of having worked as an escort, and Dr. Anthony Fauci failing to explain why children under 5 should get vaccinated.In the third hour, Dareece Polo joined the conversation to talk about the ongoing political crisis in Haiti, the unsolved assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and the growing anti-Queen sentiment in Carribean countries.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

haiti

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, haiti, julian assange, lauren boebert, eu, аудио, radio