Tucker Carlson Torches Joe Biden Over 'Horrifying' Claims of 'Showers' With Sex-Addict Daughter

Florida woman Aimee Harris is under investigation for selling the private journal of President Joe Biden's daughter to conservative media group Project Veritas.

Tucker Carlson ripped into Joe Biden on his Fox News show over claims POTUS shared a shower with his sex-addict daughter, Ashley, when she was young. The American social worker, activist, and philanthropist, now 41, is the only child from Biden's second marriage to First Lady Jill Biden.Homing in on the ‘sick’ and ‘horrifying’ revelations contained in Ashley Biden’s private journal, ostensibly discovered by Florida woman Aimee Harris at a Palm Beach 'halfway house', Carlson asked the audience:According to Tucker Carlson, although Ashley Biden didn’t specify how old she was when these showers purportedly took place, she was old enough to remember it.In her entries, dated from January 25 through September 18 of 2019, the now 41-year-old Ashley speculates that showering with her father, then-Senator Joe Biden, as a young girl may have contributed to her sex addiction.“I have always been boy crazy…. Hyper-sexualized @ a young age…I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ [at] a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),” she wrote in a January 2019 entry cited by media outlets.Carlson, who was discussing the story with Daily Mail reporter Josh Boswell, also slammed the 46th POTUS for wielding the FBI as his own secret police for the woman who found and sold the diary containing the revelations.An earlier report by the Daily Mail claimed Aimee Harris was being investigated over Ashley Biden’s journal, which details her struggles with sex and drug addiction.Harris, 39, herself out of rehab, moved into a Palm Beach, Florida, home used by recovering addicts and reportedly discovered the diary under the mattress. This is believed to have occurred shortly after Ashley Biden moved back to Philadelphia in 2020. Harris allegedly showed the diary at a Republican fundraising event and sold it to conservative media group Project Veritas for $40,000.The blog National File went on to publish the entries from the diary, with the story first reported by the New York Times in November 2021. At the time, a Biden family representative reported the diary and other items belonging to Ashley had been stolen in an alleged burglary. However, according to a source cited by the Daily Mail, Harris is not being investigated for theft.Tucker Carlson on Friday questioned why liberal media outlets had largely chosen to ignore the Ashley Biden diary story. He drew parallels with the manner in which the mainstream media sought to sweep under the rug the Hunter Biden laptop scandal before the 2020 election scandal.The trove of documents from the computer that Joe Biden’s son abandoned at a repair store in Delaware shed light on shady overseas business dealings of Hunter Biden and suggested he may have peddled access to his father, then-vice president.Originally dismissed as "Russian disinformation" by mainstream media outlets and US officials, it was confirmed by The New York Times this year that the laptop had been “authenticated by people familiar with” the emails in the cache on the computer’s drive. The documents are being used in an ongoing Justice Department investigation of suspected tax fraud, money laundering and foreign lobbying violations by the younger Biden.According to Tucker Carlson, the FBI is more interested in raiding the homes of journalists who brought the allegations regarding Joe Biden to light rather than investigating the claims themselves. In November 2021, federal agents raided the home of a Project Veritas activist and the organization’s founder, James O’Keefe.The Fox News host then answered his own question, saying:“The answer lies in what’s in the diary. Now we know what’s in the diary.”

