'The Late Show' Team Arrested by US Capitol Police
The team had apparently spent hours unattended at the Longworth House Office Building and was apprehended by US Capitol Police after building was closed to visitors.
Several individuals associated with the CBS’ "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" have been arrested by the US Capitol Police after allegedly entering a US House of Representatives office building illegally this week, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, a group of seven people that was escorted out of the January 6 Committee hearing on Thursday "resurfaced" later that day after the Capitol complex was closed to public visitors, taking pictures and videos around the offices of two Republican members of Congress.
A senior source in the US House of Representatives reportedly said that seven individuals associated with the Colbert’s show were arrested, with Fox News noting that the group was charged with illegal entry to House office buildings after hours.
The group in question was reportedly conducting interview with members of the January 6 Committee on Thursday, but was "schooled away" after noticed at the January 6 Committee area by Capitol Police.
As the media outlet points out, the team did apply earlier to get press credentials to the committee hearing, but was denied them by the House Radio/TV Gallery due to not being considered "news".
Later, however, the team was let back in to the Longworth House Office Building by an aide to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass) – the team interviewed Rep. Auchincloss earlier that day, and the aide reportedly believed they had more interviews to do.
The team was then apparently left unattended for hours and roamed the building, Fox News notes citing its sources.
"On June 16, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) received a call for a disturbance in the Longworth House Office Building. Responding officers observed seven individuals, unescorted and without Congressional ID, in a sixth-floor hallway. The building was closed to visitors, and these individuals were determined to be a part of a group that had been directed by the USCP to leave the building earlier in the day," the US Capitol Police said in a statement. "They were charged with Unlawful Entry. This is an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges after consultation with the U.S. Attorney."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for CBS told Fox that "Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of ‘The Late Show."
"Their interviews at the Capitol were authorized and pre-arranged through Congressional aides of the members interviewed," the spokesperson said. "After leaving the members’ offices on their last interview of the day, the production team stayed to film stand-ups and other final comedy elements in the halls when they were detained by Capitol Police."