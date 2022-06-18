https://sputniknews.com/20220618/the-late-show-team-arrested-by-us-capitol-police-media-says-1096442419.html

'The Late Show' Team Arrested by US Capitol Police

'The Late Show' Team Arrested by US Capitol Police

The team had apparently spent hours unattended at the Longworth House Office Building and was apprehended by US Capitol Police after building was closed to... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T19:08+0000

2022-06-18T19:08+0000

2022-06-18T19:08+0000

us

us capitol

the late show with stephen colbert

arrest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096171935_0:212:3071:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_79cded6f3f913e66464d5735f56e3dc3.jpg

Several individuals associated with the CBS’ "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" have been arrested by the US Capitol Police after allegedly entering a US House of Representatives office building illegally this week, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, a group of seven people that was escorted out of the January 6 Committee hearing on Thursday "resurfaced" later that day after the Capitol complex was closed to public visitors, taking pictures and videos around the offices of two Republican members of Congress.A senior source in the US House of Representatives reportedly said that seven individuals associated with the Colbert’s show were arrested, with Fox News noting that the group was charged with illegal entry to House office buildings after hours.The group in question was reportedly conducting interview with members of the January 6 Committee on Thursday, but was "schooled away" after noticed at the January 6 Committee area by Capitol Police.As the media outlet points out, the team did apply earlier to get press credentials to the committee hearing, but was denied them by the House Radio/TV Gallery due to not being considered "news".Later, however, the team was let back in to the Longworth House Office Building by an aide to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass) – the team interviewed Rep. Auchincloss earlier that day, and the aide reportedly believed they had more interviews to do.The team was then apparently left unattended for hours and roamed the building, Fox News notes citing its sources.Meanwhile, a spokesperson for CBS told Fox that "Triumph the Insult Comic Dog was on-site at the Capitol with a production team to record interviews for a comedy segment on behalf of ‘The Late Show."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, us capitol, the late show with stephen colbert, arrest