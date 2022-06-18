https://sputniknews.com/20220618/nasa-concerned-that-possible-spacexs-rocket-explosion-may-cut-off-means-to-send-astronauts-to-iss-1096433772.html

NASA Concerned That Possible SpaceX's Rocket Explosion May Cut Off Means to Send Astronauts to ISS

SpaceX is reportedly already looking into ways of making the launch facility in question more resistant to explosions. 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

US space agency NASA expressed concern about SpaceX’s intent to launch its Starship rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida.As Reuters points out, one of SpaceX facilities in Florida, the so-called Launch Complex 39A located at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, is the only pad approved to launch SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule that NASA depends on to transport astronauts to the International Space Station.Therefore, if an explosion were to occur at the facility during a Starship launch attempt, it would potentially deprive NASA of its only means of sending crew to the ISS.According to the media outlet, SpaceX has already proposed to NASA to outfit another facility, Launch Complex 40, with the capabilities to send astronauts to space. The company is also reportedly looking into ways of making Launch Complex 39A more resilient to potential explosions.

