Myanmar to Join Russia's Financial Messaging System

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - Myanmar intends to join Russia's financial messaging system (FMS), the central banks of the two countries are negotiating, U Aung... 18.06.2022

"Yes, we have already started negotiations with Russian banks. In particular, our delegation includes an adviser to the head of the Central Bank of Myanmar, she held talks with representatives of the Russian Central Bank, where they discussed the use of alternative payment systems not involving SWIFT," Naing Oo told Sputnik on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.The minister also said that there is a need for closer consultation on payment systems between Russia and Myanmar, as well as ASEAN countries, and to examine various initiatives, such as the use of the ruble, yuan or local currency of Myanmar to conduct transactions.The minister added that Myanmar and Russia are also discussing the use of Russian Mir payment system cards in the Asian country.

