LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With 152-Millimeter Projectiles - DPR

Ukraine’s Accession to EU May Take at Least 15 Years – Expert

Ukraine’s admission to the European Union may be a pipe dream as the process takes decades and decades to complete, a Belgian expert and former politician told Sputnik.



The European Commission on Friday recommended granting Ukraine candidate member status. The EU commissioner for enlargement said Ukraine still had to meet a set of strict criteria for unlocking membership negotiations. There is no timeline for accession and any member can veto it any time.



"Becoming an official candidate does not mean a thing... It will take 15 years at least. So, all what the European leaders did in their Kiev visit was to sell a pipe dream to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians," Mischael Modrikamen said.



Modrikamen, a lawyer and former leader of Belgium's right-wing People’s Party and the European Parliament's ADDE faction, argued that the EU’s waiting room was already packed with Turkey and poorer European nations — Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and now also Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. Turkey has been an official candidate since 1999 and has waited in the wings for 35 years.