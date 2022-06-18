International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With 152-Millimeter Projectiles - DPR
ukraine, donetsk people's republic, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With 152-Millimeter Projectiles - DPR

04:56 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 05:03 GMT 18.06.2022)
Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine back in February, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
Russian armed forces and Donbass troops continue to advance amid the special operation, liberating multiple towns in the region over the past weeks.
At the same time, the Ukrainian military is targeting territory belonging to the DPR and LPR, shelling Donbass cities.
05:09 GMT 18.06.2022
Ukraine’s Accession to EU May Take at Least 15 Years – Expert
Ukraine’s admission to the European Union may be a pipe dream as the process takes decades and decades to complete, a Belgian expert and former politician told Sputnik.

The European Commission on Friday recommended granting Ukraine candidate member status. The EU commissioner for enlargement said Ukraine still had to meet a set of strict criteria for unlocking membership negotiations. There is no timeline for accession and any member can veto it any time.

"Becoming an official candidate does not mean a thing... It will take 15 years at least. So, all what the European leaders did in their Kiev visit was to sell a pipe dream to [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians," Mischael Modrikamen said.

Modrikamen, a lawyer and former leader of Belgium's right-wing People’s Party and the European Parliament's ADDE faction, argued that the EU’s waiting room was already packed with Turkey and poorer European nations — Albania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and now also Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. Turkey has been an official candidate since 1999 and has waited in the wings for 35 years.
05:03 GMT 18.06.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic With 152-Millimeter Projectiles - DPR
