Lithuanian Blockade of Kaliningrad Violates EU Commitments - Russian Senator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Lithuanian blockade of rail cargo transit to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad is in violation of EU commitments set out in its 1994... 18.06.2022

"As an EU member state, Lithuania's sanctions… are in violation of an array of legally binding international laws that regulate the obligations of Lithuania and the EU as a whole," Kosachev said on social media.Earlier on Saturday, Governor Anton Alikhanov said the state-owned Lithuanian Railways stopped transit of goods between Russia and its Baltic Sea territory starting at midnight on Friday, citing EU restrictions. Up to 50% of all rail cargo to Kaliningrad has been banned.Three options for response are on the table, including measures that would affect "the Baltic transit complex," Alikhanov said, without elaborating."Lithuanian limits on transit to Kaliningrad are illegal and may have far-reaching consequences… If our European neighbors do not lift these illegal restrictions we will recommend that the federal government take response measures," he said.

