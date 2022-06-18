International
Israeli Army Says It Carried Out Strikes on Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire
Israeli Army Says It Carried Out Strikes on Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire
Earlier, air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel, including the city of Ashkelon. Later, the IDF said it had intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out strikes on the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian exclave."The Israel Defense Forces carry out strikes on the Gaza Strip in response to a night rocket launch toward Ashkelon," an IDF spokesperson tweeted.According to Palestinian media, Israeli planes stroke facilities of the Hamas Islamist movement in the central part of the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Army Says It Carried Out Strikes on Gaza Strip in Response to Rocket Fire

05:34 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 05:35 GMT 18.06.2022)
