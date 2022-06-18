https://sputniknews.com/20220618/ecuadorian-president-declares-state-of-emergency-in-three-regions-over-indigenous-protests-1096427610.html

Ecuadorian President Declares State of Emergency in Three Regions Over Indigenous Protests

Ecuadorian President Declares State of Emergency in Three Regions Over Indigenous Protests

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency on Saturday in the provinces of Imbabura, Cotopaxi and the capital... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

"I have pledged to protect the capital and the country, which forces me to impose a state of emergency in Pichincha, Imbabura and Cotopaxi tonight, starting at midnight," Lasso said on Twitter.For 30 days, citizens' right to freedom of association and assembly, and freedom of movement will be suspended in the mentioned provinces Lasso said, adding that a curfew in the capital will be in force from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.Protests of the Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Ecuador Conaie against the social and economic policies of the country's leadership began on June 13 with small demonstrations in 11 regions and gained strength the next day, when the police detained the confederate leader Leonidas Isa for 24 hours on charges of obstruction of public services.The protesters drew up a list of 10 demands for the government, including freezing fuel prices, stopping the privatization of state assets, banning the expansion of concession areas for mining companies, and helping families in need.Simultaneously with the declaration of a state of emergency, President Lasso announced immediate measures to support Ecuadorian families who find themselves in a difficult situation. The government will freeze all fuel prices and cancel utility privatization, increase "Human Development Payments" to $55 per month and declare a state of emergency in the health system, which the protesters complain about. Small and medium-sized farmers will receive a 50% subsidy for the purchase of urea, as well as the opportunity to get a 30-year soft loan of up to $5,000. In addition, all overdue loans in the state Banecuador bank of up to $3,000 will be written off.

