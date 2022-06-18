International
British Oil Giant BP Shows Desire to Remain Russia's Rosneft Shareholder - Rosneft CEO
British Oil Giant BP Shows Desire to Remain Russia's Rosneft Shareholder - Rosneft CEO
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - UK oil and gas company BP announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft, but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay...
"Despite all statements about unconditional withdrawal from Russia, BP is to this day and continues to be the largest private shareholder of Rosneft with a 19.75% stake. BP also continues to hold stakes in major joint ventures, including Taas-Yuryakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Ermak Neftegaz," Sechin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.According to Sechin, these actions speak rather of the company's willingness to wait out the unfavourable geopolitical situation without any real losses.The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
spief, rosneft, bp

British Oil Giant BP Shows Desire to Remain Russia's Rosneft Shareholder - Rosneft CEO

08:01 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 08:08 GMT 18.06.2022)
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev  / Go to the photo bankЛоготип ОАО "НК "Роснефть"
Логотип ОАО НК Роснефть - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
© RIA Novosti . Mikhail Fomichev
/
Go to the photo bank
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - UK oil and gas company BP announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft, but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay despite the crisis without real losses, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday.
"Despite all statements about unconditional withdrawal from Russia, BP is to this day and continues to be the largest private shareholder of Rosneft with a 19.75% stake. BP also continues to hold stakes in major joint ventures, including Taas-Yuryakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Ermak Neftegaz," Sechin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
According to Sechin, these actions speak rather of the company's willingness to wait out the unfavourable geopolitical situation without any real losses.
"All these actions rather speak of a desire to remain an active participant in Rosneft... We see similar actions from some other Western majors," Sechin emphasized.
The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
