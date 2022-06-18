https://sputniknews.com/20220618/british-oil-giant-bp-shows-desire-to-remain-russias-rosneft-shareholder---rosneft-ceo-1096427838.html
British Oil Giant BP Shows Desire to Remain Russia's Rosneft Shareholder - Rosneft CEO
British Oil Giant BP Shows Desire to Remain Russia's Rosneft Shareholder - Rosneft CEO
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - UK oil and gas company BP announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft, but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T08:01+0000
2022-06-18T08:01+0000
2022-06-18T08:08+0000
spief
rosneft
bp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16351/15/163511559_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d12c9e370d28a12016cc886a1a5c5f5c.jpg
"Despite all statements about unconditional withdrawal from Russia, BP is to this day and continues to be the largest private shareholder of Rosneft with a 19.75% stake. BP also continues to hold stakes in major joint ventures, including Taas-Yuryakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Ermak Neftegaz," Sechin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.According to Sechin, these actions speak rather of the company's willingness to wait out the unfavourable geopolitical situation without any real losses.The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16351/15/163511559_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_8d84a3d955a78e042937a9cb1aa9be70.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spief, rosneft, bp
British Oil Giant BP Shows Desire to Remain Russia's Rosneft Shareholder - Rosneft CEO
08:01 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 08:08 GMT 18.06.2022)
ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - UK oil and gas company BP announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft, but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay despite the crisis without real losses, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said on Saturday.
"Despite all statements about unconditional withdrawal from Russia, BP is to this day and continues to be the largest private shareholder of Rosneft
with a 19.75% stake. BP also continues to hold stakes in major joint ventures, including Taas-Yuryakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Ermak Neftegaz," Sechin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
According to Sechin, these actions speak rather of the company's willingness to wait out the unfavourable geopolitical situation without any real losses.
"All these actions rather speak of a desire to remain an active participant in Rosneft... We see similar actions from some other Western majors," Sechin emphasized.
The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.