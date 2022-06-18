https://sputniknews.com/20220618/british-oil-giant-bp-shows-desire-to-remain-russias-rosneft-shareholder---rosneft-ceo-1096427838.html

British Oil Giant BP Shows Desire to Remain Russia's Rosneft Shareholder - Rosneft CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - UK oil and gas company BP announced its withdrawal from Russia's Rosneft, but still remains a shareholder and shows a desire to stay... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Despite all statements about unconditional withdrawal from Russia, BP is to this day and continues to be the largest private shareholder of Rosneft with a 19.75% stake. BP also continues to hold stakes in major joint ventures, including Taas-Yuryakh, Kharampurneftegaz and Ermak Neftegaz," Sechin said during a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.According to Sechin, these actions speak rather of the company's willingness to wait out the unfavourable geopolitical situation without any real losses.The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

