International
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/boris-johnson-defends-electronically-tagging-migrants-asylum-seekers-cant-just-vanish-1096436771.html
Boris Johnson Defends Electronically Tagging Migrants: 'Asylum Seekers Can't Just Vanish'
Boris Johnson Defends Electronically Tagging Migrants: 'Asylum Seekers Can't Just Vanish'
Earlier, the Home Office launched a 12-month pilot scheme on Wednesday, to test whether electronic monitoring could be effective when offering immigration... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T14:27+0000
2022-06-18T14:27+0000
uk
boris johnson
priti patel
migrants
asylum seekers
rwanda
european court of human rights (echr)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096322664_0:142:3135:1905_1920x0_80_0_0_222acf396f7e57ee0c41843c7aa2ae56.jpg
Boris Johnson has defended his government plans to electronically tag some migrants arriving across the Channel in small boats or as stowaways on lorries.The Home Office launched the 12-month pilot scheme on 15 June to determine whether it might be an effective way of "improving and maintaining contact" with asylum seekers.Weighing in on what human rights campaigners have described as "draconian" measures, the Prime Minister said it was essential that people could not simply "vanish" into the country.He also hailed the government’s Rwanda deportation deal, aimed at tackling soaring numbers of illegal migrant crossings, adding:The PM vowed the government would press ahead with its “lawful” policy of deporting asylum seekers to the east African country, despite the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg granting an injunction on Tuesday that stopped the maiden flight, set for 14 June."Every single court in this country said that there was no obstacle that they could see. No court in this country ruled the policy unlawful - which was very, very encouraging. There was this weird last-minute hiccup we had with Strasbourg. Let's see where we get with that, said Johnson.He added that his Home Office had every intention of “pursuing the policy."Previously, Home Secretary Priti Patel described the grounding of the first chartered flight set to airlift asylum seekers to Kigali, Rwanda, to have their bids processed there as an "absolutely scandalous" move.Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart Wiltshire. Patel vowed to "find ways to overturn" the decision.The controversy over the Rwanda migrant deal comes as analysis of Ministry of Defence data by the PA news agency revealed 11,092 people had crossed the Channel to reach Britain this year.
https://sputniknews.com/20220616/patel-reportedly-mulls-cutting-funding-to-un-after-echr-ruling-against-deporting-migrants-to-rwanda-1096384286.html
rwanda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0f/1096322664_203:0:2932:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a09ed32c8dde3e8cc66be34e03d80766.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, priti patel, migrants, asylum seekers, rwanda, european court of human rights (echr)

Boris Johnson Defends Electronically Tagging Migrants: 'Asylum Seekers Can't Just Vanish'

14:27 GMT 18.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / GLYN KIRKMigrants huddle together under blankets, brought to port by the UK Border Force after being picked up crossing the English Channel from France on April 14, 2022
Migrants huddle together under blankets, brought to port by the UK Border Force after being picked up crossing the English Channel from France on April 14, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / GLYN KIRK
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, the Home Office launched a 12-month pilot scheme on Wednesday, to test whether electronic monitoring could be effective when offering immigration “bail” to migrants arriving in the UK via “unnecessary and dangerous” routes.
Boris Johnson has defended his government plans to electronically tag some migrants arriving across the Channel in small boats or as stowaways on lorries.The Home Office launched the 12-month pilot scheme on 15 June to determine whether it might be an effective way of "improving and maintaining contact" with asylum seekers.
Weighing in on what human rights campaigners have described as "draconian" measures, the Prime Minister said it was essential that people could not simply "vanish" into the country.
"This is a very, very generous welcoming country. Quite right too. I am proud of it, but when people come here illegally, when they break the law, it is important that we make that distinction," he said, speaking at RAF Brize Norton.
He also hailed the government’s Rwanda deportation deal, aimed at tackling soaring numbers of illegal migrant crossings, adding:
“That is what we are doing with our Rwanda policy. That is what we are doing with making sure that asylum seekers can't just vanish into the rest of the country."
The PM vowed the government would press ahead with its “lawful” policy of deporting asylum seekers to the east African country, despite the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg granting an injunction on Tuesday that stopped the maiden flight, set for 14 June.
"Every single court in this country said that there was no obstacle that they could see. No court in this country ruled the policy unlawful - which was very, very encouraging. There was this weird last-minute hiccup we had with Strasbourg. Let's see where we get with that, said Johnson.
He added that his Home Office had every intention of “pursuing the policy."
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel walks through the Central Lobby at the Palace of Westminster, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2022
Patel Reportedly Mulls Cutting Funding to UN After ECHR Ruling Against Deporting Migrants to Rwanda
16 June, 18:21 GMT
Previously, Home Secretary Priti Patel described the grounding of the first chartered flight set to airlift asylum seekers to Kigali, Rwanda, to have their bids processed there as an "absolutely scandalous" move.
Judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday granted an injunction that resulted in a chartered aircraft to Kigali being unable to depart Wiltshire. Patel vowed to "find ways to overturn" the decision.
"You've got to look at the motivation. How and why did they make that decision? Was it politically motivated? I'm of the view that it is, absolutely. The opaque way this court has operated is absolutely scandalous. That needs to be questioned," the Home secretary was cited as saying by The Daily Telegraph.
The controversy over the Rwanda migrant deal comes as analysis of Ministry of Defence data by the PA news agency revealed 11,092 people had crossed the Channel to reach Britain this year.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала