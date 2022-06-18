https://sputniknews.com/20220618/bojos-ex-ethics-adviser-says-steel-issue-a-distraction-clarifies-true-reason-he-quit-1096426840.html

BoJo’s Ex-Ethics Adviser Says Steel Issue a 'Distraction', Clarifies 'True Reason' He Quit

Boris Johnson’s former ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, has offered “clarifications” about the reasons for his dramatic decision to quit, saying it “wasn’t about steel.”In his today’s letter to the chair of the Commons Public Administration Committee, William Wragg, cited by UK media outlets, he claimed that Downing Street’s explanation for his resignation was a “distraction” from the actual truth.In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson explaining his decision to step down, released by Downing Street on Thursday, Geidt said he had been placed in an “odious and impossible” position when he had been "tasked to offer a view about the government's intention to consider measures which risk a deliberate and purposeful breach of the Ministerial Code."However, Boris Johnson's written reply to Geidt had indicated that the falling out was to do with the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA). Specifically, Johnson wrote back to Geidt stressing that he sought his advice "on a crucial industry, which is protected in other European countries and would suffer material harm if we do not continue to apply such tariffs." The PM said the tariffs would be in line with UK law but might face the accusation of breaking the country's World Trade Organisation obligations.According to British political website Guido Fawkes, the trade issue may have been steel import tariffs, which the government has maintained against TRA advice in 2021.Elsewhere in the letter, Geidt had also indicated his "frustration" that Johnson had yet to provide a “fuller” explanation amid accusations he misled Parliament over the “Partygate” scandal. The PM had on several occasions stated he said he did not believe he, cabinet members or staff broke any of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in 2020-21.In her report into workplace drinking in and around Downing Street at the time, senior civil servant Sue Gray had criticised a "failure of leadership" at Number 10 that fostered the behaviour. Johnson is currently facing a Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to parliament over “Partygate.”‘Steel Tariffs’ a ‘Distraction’However, Lord Geidt has now written that “Emphasis on the steel tariffs question is a distraction.”“There has been some confusion about the precise cause of my decision. My letter has been interpreted to suggest that an important issue of principle was limited to some narrow and technical consideration of steel tariffs. The cautious language of my letter may have failed adequately to explain the far wider scope of my objection,” he wrote to the Tory MP William Wragg,After this explanation from Lord Geidt, Liberal Democrat chief whip Wendy Chamberlain was quoted as saying: “This letter confirms what we already knew. Lord Geidt quit because he was sick of being asked to cover up for Boris Johnson’s law-breaking.”Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, said Geidt had stepped down “because of the odious behaviour of Boris Johnson’s Downing Street.”Labour MP Karin Smyth was cited as saying that Geidt second letter had offered “helpful clarity”, but that “it isn’t steel that broke the camel’s back”.From the so-called “Partygate” fallout to issues such as threatening to breach international law by unilaterally overriding the Northern Ireland protocol, signed by Boris Johnson as part of his Brexit deal, the PM has been mired in controversy. Furthermore, Downing Street has launched a review of the ethics adviser role as part of a major overhaul of the of the ministerial standards rules.Geidt is now the second ethics adviser to quit under Johnson’s premiership. In November 2020 Alex Allen stepped down after his findings that the UK Home Secretary, Priti Patel, had breached the ministerial code by bullying staff were dismissed by No 10.

