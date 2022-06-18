https://sputniknews.com/20220618/assanges-extradition-to-us-is-a-signal-to-all-journalists-who-expose-americas-crimes-scholars-say-1096426404.html

Assange's Extradition to US is a Signal to All Journalists Who Expose America’s Crimes, Scholars Say

Assange's Extradition to US is a Signal to All Journalists Who Expose America’s Crimes, Scholars Say

Home Secretary Priti Patel signed the extradition order for Julian Assange on 17 June, after Washington's victory in the UK court reversing a ruling by a... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T08:33+0000

2022-06-18T08:33+0000

2022-06-18T08:33+0000

julian assange

us

extradition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/0a/1091415757_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1cd1f9de8a4f756ccf9702ffcbaf6460.jpg

"The decision issued by the UK Home Office approving the extradition of journalist Julian Assange is deeply devastating," laments Taylor Hudak, journalist and editor at AcTVism Munich. "The western world is sending a message to all journalists and publishers that if you publish information in the public interest that embarrasses the US Empire and exposes its crimes you may face incarceration in a maximum security prison."The British Home Office stated on Friday that "the UK courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange. Nor have they found that extradition would be incompatible with his human rights, including his right to a fair trial and to freedom of expression, and that while in the US he will be treated appropriately, including in relation to his health."The tussle over whether to extradite Assange has been going on since 2019. Despite the British magistrate deciding in Assange's favour in early 2021, the US appealed the ruling and won. In March 2022, the UK Supreme Court prevented the WikiLeaks founder from appealing the lower court's ruling against him. A month later, District Judge Paul Goldspring formally approved the extradition of Assange in a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court.Hudak argues that Assange is unlikely to have a fair trial if extradited to the US. She highlights that neither the press nor the public would have access to cover and observe the legal proceedings.Legal Fight for Assange is ContinuingAssange has only 14 days to appeal the British government's order. "Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle," Stella Assange, Assange's wife, told the press on Friday.According to Vermaut, the looming legal battle is likely to be focused on such issues as the right to free expression and apparent political motivation behind Washington's relentless efforts to extradite the WikiLeaks founder.The World Council for Public Diplomacy and Community Dialogue, whose members include Vermaut as a member of the European Federation on Journalists, is deeply divided over the United Kingdom's decision. According to Vermaut, the UK appears to be "under heavy political pressure from the US to extradite Julian Assange."Everyone should continue to fight for Assange’s freedom "and thus fight for a free press and the public's right to know," says Hudak, arguing that "journalists in particular have an obligation to stand by one of their own".Human rights organisations, whistleblowers, and journalists took to social media to call upon the UK and US not to extradite Assange and drop the case against him on Friday.The US indicted 50-year-old Assange, who is Australian, on 18 federal charges which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison over alleged espionage and hacking which led to the publication of classified diplomatic cables and sensitive military reports from the Iraq and Afghanistan wars by WikiLeaks. The shocking revelations exposed the US military's misconduct and alleged war crimes in central Asia and the Middle East.Assange spent approximately seven years at the Ecuador Embassy in London between 2012 and 2019 to escape possible extradition over exposure of the Afghan and Iraq war logs. In late 2019 his political asylum status was revoked. Since then, Assange has been held at Belmarsh maximum-security prison in south-east London.

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

julian assange, us, extradition