https://sputniknews.com/20220618/air-raid-sirens-go-off-in-southern-israel-1096423172.html

Air Raid Sirens Sound Off in Southern Israel

Air Raid Sirens Sound Off in Southern Israel

Air raid sirens have sounded off in Southern Israel. The alarms bring with them the urgent warning of a possible rocket attack. The city of Ashkelon, which is... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-18T00:34+0000

2022-06-18T00:34+0000

2022-06-18T01:04+0000

israel

air raid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

"Sirens have sounded near the city of Ashkelon and the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday. Residents of the nearby area have already begun sharing footage of the sirens near Ashkelon on social media. A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, but according to the Israeli military the rocket was successfully blocked by the Iron Dome missile defense system--- a three part system which uses radar, command-and-control, and an interceptor that destroys incoming rockets to protect its citizens and infrastructure. The Iron Dome is estimated to be 90% accurate in intercepting short range rockets, according to Israeli officials.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

israel, air raid