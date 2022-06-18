Air Raid Sirens Sound Off in Southern Israel

https://sputniknews.com/20220618/air-raid-sirens-go-off-in-southern-israel-1096423172.html
"Sirens have sounded near the city of Ashkelon and the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday. Residents of the nearby area have already begun sharing footage of the sirens near Ashkelon on social media. A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, but according to the Israeli military the rocket was successfully blocked by the Iron Dome missile defense system--- a three part system which uses radar, command-and-control, and an interceptor that destroys incoming rockets to protect its citizens and infrastructure. The Iron Dome is estimated to be 90% accurate in intercepting short range rockets, according to Israeli officials.
00:34 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 01:04 GMT 18.06.2022)
Air raid sirens have sounded off in Southern Israel. The alarms bring with them the urgent warning of a possible rocket attack. The city of Ashkelon, which is located just 30 miles south of Tel Aviv, is one of those located near the air raid sirens.
"Sirens have sounded near the city of Ashkelon and the area adjacent to the Gaza Strip," the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday.
Residents of the nearby area have already begun sharing footage of the sirens near Ashkelon on social media.
A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, but according to the Israeli military the rocket was successfully blocked by the Iron Dome
missile defense system--- a three part system which uses radar, command-and-control, and an interceptor that destroys incoming rockets to protect its citizens and infrastructure.
"One rocket was fired at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. The rocket was intercepted by an air defense system," the Israeli military said in a statement.
The Iron Dome is estimated to be 90% accurate in intercepting short range rockets, according to Israeli officials.