https://sputniknews.com/20220617/us-provokes-china-in-new-row-over-taiwan-1096391355.html

US Provokes China in New Row Over Taiwan

US Provokes China in New Row Over Taiwan

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about two American mercenaries getting captured by Russia after the pair went to fight... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T09:14+0000

2022-06-17T09:14+0000

2022-06-17T09:14+0000

us

fault lines

ukraine

war

nyc

china

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096391205_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_756cd257fc7b192aeec6b8f1c7853238.png

U.S. Provokes China in New Row Over Taiwan On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about two American mercenaries getting captured by Russia after the pair went to fight in Ukraine, why cops are fleeing New York City under Eric Adams' leadership, and the U.S. employing strategic ambiguity with the One China policy.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Two Un-American Mercenaries Captured by RussiaTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Why Cops Are Fleeing Eric Adams' New York CityIan Goodrum - Journalist | US Provokes China in New Row Over TaiwanIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about European leaders beginning to urge Zelensky to offer concessions to Russia, two American mercenaries getting captured by Russia after the pair went to fight in Ukraine, and the difference between Russia's and Ukraine's combat operationsIn the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on why cops are fleeing New York City under Eric Adams' leadership, Biden's blame game regarding America's economic devastation, and Ghislaine Maxwell fighting for a reduced sentence on child sex trafficking charges.In the third hour, Ian Goodrum joined the conversation to talk about the US employing strategic ambiguity with the One China policy, how China is positioning itself in the new geopolitical world order, and Biden's embarrassing flip flop on Saudi Arabia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

us

nyc

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

us, fault lines, ukraine, war, nyc, china, аудио, radio