US Provokes China in New Row Over Taiwan
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Two Un-American Mercenaries Captured by RussiaTed Rall - Political Cartoonist | Why Cops Are Fleeing Eric Adams' New York CityIan Goodrum - Journalist | US Provokes China in New Row Over TaiwanIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about European leaders beginning to urge Zelensky to offer concessions to Russia, two American mercenaries getting captured by Russia after the pair went to fight in Ukraine, and the difference between Russia's and Ukraine's combat operationsIn the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on why cops are fleeing New York City under Eric Adams' leadership, Biden's blame game regarding America's economic devastation, and Ghislaine Maxwell fighting for a reduced sentence on child sex trafficking charges.In the third hour, Ian Goodrum joined the conversation to talk about the US employing strategic ambiguity with the One China policy, how China is positioning itself in the new geopolitical world order, and Biden's embarrassing flip flop on Saudi Arabia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Two Un-American Mercenaries Captured by Russia
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist | Why Cops Are Fleeing Eric Adams' New York City
Ian Goodrum - Journalist | US Provokes China in New Row Over Taiwan
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about European leaders beginning to urge Zelensky to offer concessions to Russia, two American mercenaries getting captured by Russia after the pair went to fight in Ukraine, and the difference between Russia's and Ukraine's combat operations
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ted Rall for a discussion on why cops are fleeing New York City under Eric Adams' leadership, Biden's blame game regarding America's economic devastation, and Ghislaine Maxwell fighting for a reduced sentence on child sex trafficking charges.
In the third hour, Ian Goodrum joined the conversation to talk about the US employing strategic ambiguity with the One China policy, how China is positioning itself in the new geopolitical world order, and Biden's embarrassing flip flop on Saudi Arabia.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.