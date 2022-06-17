https://sputniknews.com/20220617/uks-healthcare-system-approves-new-effective-breast-cancer-drug---reports-1096404300.html

UK's Healthcare System Approves New Effective Breast Cancer Drug - Reports

UK's Healthcare System Approves New Effective Breast Cancer Drug - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The NHS, the UK's national healthcare system, will offer patients an additional breast cancer treatment option that reduces the risk of... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T10:30+0000

2022-06-17T10:30+0000

2022-06-17T10:30+0000

uk

drug

breast cancer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1e/1080619001_0:1:1558:877_1920x0_80_0_0_645ee67d7ec9e23c81878e6b519de9b0.jpg

Trials carried out by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) suggest that abemaciclib, the new drug, when used alongside hormone therapy improved the chances of no breast cancer recurrence by a third in comparison to standard treatment, according to the Guardian. Abemaciclib works by blocking proteins in cancer cells and stops cancer cells from growing and dividing. It will be an alternative to other cancer inhibitor drugs that have side affects, the newspaper added.Standard treatment of breast cancer includes surgery, radiation and hormone therapy. The chances of the illness returning under this treatment are low, however even the smallest possibility still causes serious anxiety for many patients. With the approval by the NHS, about 4,000 women will initially benefit from the new pill, the Nice said, as cited by the Guardian.The drug will be reportedly available for patients with primary breast cancer as well as for advanced cases. "Advanced breast cancer is an incurable condition and the aim of treatment is to delay it getting worse and extend survival," Meindert Boysen, director of the Center for Health and Technology Evaluation at Nice, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.The drug manufacturer, Eli Lilly, has struck a deal with the NHS and agreed on an undisclosed discounted price, the report said. The fact that draft recommendations were produced less than a month after abemaciclib was licensed also demonstrates the seriousness of the Nice and the NHS ambitions to provide clinically and cost effective treatments as early as possible, the Guardian noted.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, drug, breast cancer