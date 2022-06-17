https://sputniknews.com/20220617/uk-upholds-julian-assanges-extradition-to-us-1096399499.html

UK Upholds Julian Assange's Extradition to US

UK Upholds Julian Assange's Extradition to US

In April, the British judiciary formally green-lighted the extradition of WikiLeaks founder to the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in jail on... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T09:18+0000

2022-06-17T09:18+0000

2022-06-17T09:53+0000

uk

assange

julian assange

wikileaks

extradition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/06/1083083770_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b2a80aaee858faed72513b070bc324af.jpg

The UK government approved Julian Assange's extradition to the US, authorities announced on Friday.Following the decision, the journalist may launch an appeal at London's High Court - which must grant approval to proceed - or take the case to the UK Supreme Court. However, if his appeal is refused, Assange must be extradited to the US within 28 days.Meanwhile, in May, Assange's defence filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition.Assange is indicted by the US on multiple charges of alleged espionage and hacking, which resulted in the publication of classified documents by WikiLeaks exposing alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.Assange stayed at the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019 amid fears that British authorities would extradite him to the US. When Ecuador revoked his asylum status in 2019, UK police arrested him and he served an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. After his term ended, he was kept in the Belmarsh maximum-security prison while his extradition was considered by courts.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

uk, assange, julian assange, wikileaks, extradition