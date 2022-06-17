UK Upholds Julian Assange's Extradition to US
09:18 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 09:53 GMT 17.06.2022)
A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange holds a placard calling for his freedom outside Woolwich Crown Court and HMP Belmarsh prison in southeast London on February 24, 2020, ahead of the opening of the trial to hear a US request for Assange's extradition
In April, the British judiciary formally green-lighted the extradition of WikiLeaks founder to the United States, where he faces up to 175 years in jail on espionage charges.
The UK government approved Julian Assange's extradition to the US, authorities announced on Friday.
"On 17 June, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal", the Home Office stated.
Following the decision, the journalist may launch an appeal at London's High Court - which must grant approval to proceed - or take the case to the UK Supreme Court. However, if his appeal is refused, Assange must be extradited to the US within 28 days.
BREAKING: UK Home Secretary approves extradition of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the US where he would face a 175 year sentence - A dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022
The decision will be appealedhttps://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 pic.twitter.com/5nWlxnWqO7
Meanwhile, in May, Assange's defence filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition.
Assange is indicted by the US on multiple charges of alleged espionage and hacking, which resulted in the publication of classified documents by WikiLeaks exposing alleged US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Assange stayed at the Ecuadorian embassy in London from 2012 to 2019 amid fears that British authorities would extradite him to the US. When Ecuador revoked his asylum status in 2019, UK police arrested him and he served an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. After his term ended, he was kept in the Belmarsh maximum-security prison while his extradition was considered by courts.