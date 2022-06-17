https://sputniknews.com/20220617/uk-home-secretary-priti-patel-announces-decision-on-extradition-of-julian-assange-to-us-1096404550.html

View of Belmarsh as Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US

View of Belmarsh as Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US

The WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years behind bars in the US on espionage charges, due to its publication of classified data which shed light on the war... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from outside the Belmarsh prison in London, as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is announcing her decision on the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.Previously, the Home Office ordered the extradition, adding that Assange has 14 days to appeal. If the appeal is rejected, he must be extradited to the US within 28 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

