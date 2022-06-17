View of Belmarsh as Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US

https://sputniknews.com/20220617/uk-home-secretary-priti-patel-announces-decision-on-extradition-of-julian-assange-to-us-1096404550.html
The WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years behind bars in the US on espionage charges, due to its publication of classified data which shed light on the war... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from outside the Belmarsh prison in London, as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is announcing her decision on the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.Previously, the Home Office ordered the extradition, adding that Assange has 14 days to appeal. If the appeal is rejected, he must be extradited to the US within 28 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
11:44 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 17.06.2022)
The WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years behind bars in the US on espionage charges, due to its publication of classified data which shed light on the war crimes, perpetrated by American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Sputnik is live from outside the Belmarsh prison in London, as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is announcing her decision on the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.
Previously, the Home Office ordered the extradition, adding that Assange has 14 days to appeal. If the appeal is rejected, he must be extradited to the US within 28 days.
