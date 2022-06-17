International
LIVE VIDEO: President Putin Delivers Speech at 2022 St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/uk-home-secretary-priti-patel-announces-decision-on-extradition-of-julian-assange-to-us-1096404550.html
View of Belmarsh as Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US
View of Belmarsh as Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US
The WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years behind bars in the US on espionage charges, due to its publication of classified data which shed light on the war... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-17T11:44+0000
2022-06-17T11:58+0000
priti patel
julian assange
uk
united states
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080599767_0:151:1600:1051_1920x0_80_0_0_ff05df0f0d93027684f6a61ea0f6458e.jpg
Sputnik is live from outside the Belmarsh prison in London, as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is announcing her decision on the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.Previously, the Home Office ordered the extradition, adding that Assange has 14 days to appeal. If the appeal is rejected, he must be extradited to the US within 28 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US
2022-06-17T11:44+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1c/1080599767_0:0:1600:1200_1920x0_80_0_0_915376a80218c36a06a116605675d8d6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
priti patel, julian assange, uk, united states, видео

View of Belmarsh as Priti Patel Announces Decision on Extradition of Julian Assange to US

11:44 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 17.06.2022)
© Photo : Mohamed ElmaaziVan with banner on it saying Don't Extradite Assange - Journalism is Not a Crime passes by Old Bailey on 28 September 2020
Van with banner on it saying Don't Extradite Assange - Journalism is Not a Crime passes by Old Bailey on 28 September 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
© Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
Subscribe
US
India
Global
The WikiLeaks founder faces up to 175 years behind bars in the US on espionage charges, due to its publication of classified data which shed light on the war crimes, perpetrated by American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Sputnik is live from outside the Belmarsh prison in London, as UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is announcing her decision on the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.
Previously, the Home Office ordered the extradition, adding that Assange has 14 days to appeal. If the appeal is rejected, he must be extradited to the US within 28 days.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала