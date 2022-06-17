https://sputniknews.com/20220617/trump-criticizes-january-6-select-committee-hearings-mike-pence-in-tennessee-speech-1096421281.html

Trump Criticizes January 6 Select Committee Hearings, Mike Pence in Tennessee Speech

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - During a speech in Tennessee, former US President Donald Trump on Friday criticized the hearings of the January 6 Select Committee... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

The committee on Thursday met for their third public hearing, with a focus on Trump’s alleged attempts to pressure Pence into changing the results of the 2020 presidential election during the joint session of Congress that day. Trump during a phone call purportedly called Pence a “wimp” when he refused, according to testimony from a former White House assistant.Trump disputed that Pence had “no choice” but to certify the electoral results in favor of Biden, citing a historical example of Thomas Jefferson dealing with Georgia votes during his time as US Vice President.Trump roundly condemned the work of the committee, arguing that its members have violated standards of decency, separation of powers and executive privilege. The lawmakers are weaponizing the justice systems against political opponents, Trump said.Trump also said that if he were to become US president again, he would look very seriously at pardons for people imprisoned on charges related to the January 6 Capitol breach.More than 840 people have been arrested over their involvement in the January 6, 2021 breach of the Capitol, according to the US Justice Department.

