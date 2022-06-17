https://sputniknews.com/20220617/the-mandalorian-actress-gina-carano-speaks-out-after-losing-her-job-to-cancel-culture--1096422044.html

‘The Mandalorian’ Actress Gina Carano Speaks Out After Losing Her Job to Cancel Culture

‘The Mandalorian’ Actress Gina Carano Speaks Out After Losing Her Job to Cancel Culture

Lucasfilm first fired actress Gina Carano in February of 2021 after she shared offensive social media posts likening today’s political climate to Jews who... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. Even by children,” Carano shared on her Instagram story in February of last year.“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?” The post reads in an effort to equate religion to politics.The post Carano shared last year did not appear to be written by her, but was most likely a screenshot of a separate user’s post that she then shared to her own Instagram story. However, it was the final straw for fans, as it wasn’t the first time Carano had shared controversial political beliefs on social media, and saw Carano booted from the Disney+ show.The 40-year-old actress and former MMA fighter will be starring and producing in a new Western called, “Terror on the Prairie." She referred to the film as “closure” in the wake of her workplace catastrophe at Lucasfilm— which is owned by Disney. Carano’s conservative views soured her reputation beyond repair with the multibillion-dollar company, so much so that a spokesperson for Lucasfilm said she wouldn’t have any future employment at the production company."Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," the spokesperson added.“When I was canceled, I felt like everything was turned against me,” the actress told Fox News on Friday. “Everything that I loved was just against me. I was fighting for my name. I just felt like everything was stripped from me.”The actress then compared her own experience with cancel culture to the experience of her character Hattie McAllister in “Terror on the Prairie,” a 2022 film from the conservative news and media company The Daily Wire.In September of 2020, Carano was accused of mocking trans people with snide remarks about gender pronouns. When asked by fans to put her gender pronouns on her Instagram profile, she instead wrote, “boop/bop/beep” in what she said was an effort to call out “abuse” by trans-supporting fans.“They’re mad cuz I won’t put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way,” Carano explained in 2020. Following backlash from fans, she later wrote that Pedro Pascal—who plays the lead character in “The Mandalorian”---explained why including pronouns in one’s biography is important.“Yes, Pedro & I spoke & he helped me understand why people were putting them in their bios,” she wrote. “I didn’t know before but I do now. I won’t be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to.”“The support that I received from so many people… Never in my life would I have expected something like that,” Carano said in her interview with Fox. Carano also garnered criticism for supporting former President Donald Trump on social media, including Trump’s false allegations concerning voter fraud after he lost the 2020 presidential race to President Joe Biden.“I don’t think you should sign away your rights … your right to speech just because you’re an actress or a basketball player. I think if there’s any time to stand up for something, it’s when you feel like your country’s in massive danger of losing our constitutional rights,” the actress said.“Normally I would just act, and I would probably be quiet. But I couldn’t do that because I felt like if I know this, and I believe this so passionately, and I keep it to myself, and I see everybody else holding their breath and not saying anything, then I felt like I would get sick. I’d hold that in and hold my breath along with everybody else.”

