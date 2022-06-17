https://sputniknews.com/20220617/scientists-question-existing-theories-on-mars-origins-amid-new-finding-in-200-year-old-meteorite--1096419375.html

Scientists Question Existing Theories on Mars' Origins Amid New Finding in 200-Year-Old Meteorite

Scientists Question Existing Theories on Mars' Origins Amid New Finding in 200-Year-Old Meteorite

A piece of rock from the Red Planet landed on Earth over two centuries ago, and thanks to its unique composition, it made possible a new discovery that could... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T21:49+0000

2022-06-17T21:49+0000

2022-06-17T21:49+0000

tech

space

mars

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095501712_684:0:3267:1453_1920x0_80_0_0_8155e197d1ca88646a3c40f52fc6b71b.jpg

A recent analysis of the composition of the Chassingy meteorite, which originated from Mars and hit our planet in 1815, revealed that the Red Planet possibly formed its core from different materials than originally thought.Scientists previously believed that the core of Mars was formed by the gases of the young Solar System's nebula, with meteorites bringing in additional volatile elements later. This assumption was based on an earlier examination of the meteorite, which revealed the presence of xenon – an inert gas common to nebulas. However, a new study led by the University of California took a fresh look at the two-centuries-old piece of rock:The new finding suggests that the planet's core might have been formed mostly as the result of meteorite collisions. At the same time, the planet's atmosphere was largely made of gases from the solar nebula, whilst previously scientists believed that these gases were pushed out of the nebula-formed core.The new model also suggests that Mars acquired its first atmosphere after cooling off instead of creating it at the stage when it was a molten piece of rock. The new research, however, has raised new questions: if Mars' atmosphere was created out of nebula, why wasn't it blown off like the nebula itself due to solar radiation? This question remains to be answered if the findings of the scientists from the University of California stand confirmed after peer review of their work.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220607/china-finalising-first-space-station-amid-plans-for-manned-flights-to-moon--mars-1096095843.html

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

tech, space, mars