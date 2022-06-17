International
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/russian-court-sentences-former-us-diplomat-to-14-years-in-prison-over-drug-smuggling-1096397757.html
Russian Court Sentences Former US Diplomat to 14 Years in Prison Over Drug Smuggling
Russian Court Sentences Former US Diplomat to 14 Years in Prison Over Drug Smuggling
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimki City Court of the Moscow region on Friday sentenced former US diplomat Mark Fogel to 14 years in a strict regime penal colony for... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-17T08:35+0000
2022-06-17T08:35+0000
russia
us
drug smugglers
drug smuggling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/79/1063327914_0:128:5472:3206_1920x0_80_0_0_11be6f14f8abde0e0024c419ce8fc04e.jpg
Mark Fogel worked at the US Embassy in Moscow and had diplomatic status until May 2021, after which he became a teacher at the American school.In August 2021, Fogel and his wife were detained at Russia's Sheremetyevo airport on their arrival from New York, as customs officers found marijuana and hash oil in their luggage. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, Fogel used his status to organise supplies of drugs to Russia and subsequently sell illicit substances to students of his school.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/79/1063327914_426:0:5290:3648_1920x0_80_0_0_fa94104df0676aa26a75b65526add046.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, us, drug smugglers, drug smuggling

Russian Court Sentences Former US Diplomat to 14 Years in Prison Over Drug Smuggling

08:35 GMT 17.06.2022
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose SanchezMarijuana plants on display
Marijuana plants on display - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
© AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimki City Court of the Moscow region on Friday sentenced former US diplomat Mark Fogel to 14 years in a strict regime penal colony for smuggling and possession of drugs.

"US citizen M.H. Fogel was found guilty of committing crimes under part 3 of Article 229.1, part 2 of Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code, with a sentence of 14 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime penal colony", the court said.

Mark Fogel worked at the US Embassy in Moscow and had diplomatic status until May 2021, after which he became a teacher at the American school.
In August 2021, Fogel and his wife were detained at Russia's Sheremetyevo airport on their arrival from New York, as customs officers found marijuana and hash oil in their luggage. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, Fogel used his status to organise supplies of drugs to Russia and subsequently sell illicit substances to students of his school.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала