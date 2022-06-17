https://sputniknews.com/20220617/russian-court-sentences-former-us-diplomat-to-14-years-in-prison-over-drug-smuggling-1096397757.html
Russian Court Sentences Former US Diplomat to 14 Years in Prison Over Drug Smuggling
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimki City Court of the Moscow region on Friday sentenced former US diplomat Mark Fogel to 14 years in a strict regime penal colony for
Mark Fogel worked at the US Embassy in Moscow and had diplomatic status until May 2021, after which he became a teacher at the American school.In August 2021, Fogel and his wife were detained at Russia's Sheremetyevo airport on their arrival from New York, as customs officers found marijuana and hash oil in their luggage. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, Fogel used his status to organise supplies of drugs to Russia and subsequently sell illicit substances to students of his school.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimki City Court of the Moscow region on Friday sentenced former US diplomat Mark Fogel to 14 years in a strict regime penal colony for smuggling and possession of drugs.
"US citizen M.H. Fogel was found guilty of committing crimes under part 3 of Article 229.1, part 2 of Article 228 of the Russian Criminal Code, with a sentence of 14 years of imprisonment to be served in a strict regime penal colony", the court said.
Mark Fogel worked at the US Embassy in Moscow and had diplomatic status until May 2021, after which he became a teacher at the American school.
In August 2021, Fogel and his wife were detained at Russia's Sheremetyevo airport on their arrival from New York, as customs officers found marijuana and hash oil in their luggage. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, Fogel used his status to organise supplies of drugs to Russia
and subsequently sell illicit substances to students of his school.