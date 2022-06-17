https://sputniknews.com/20220617/russian-court-sentences-former-us-diplomat-to-14-years-in-prison-over-drug-smuggling-1096397757.html

Russian Court Sentences Former US Diplomat to 14 Years in Prison Over Drug Smuggling

Russian Court Sentences Former US Diplomat to 14 Years in Prison Over Drug Smuggling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Khimki City Court of the Moscow region on Friday sentenced former US diplomat Mark Fogel to 14 years in a strict regime penal colony for... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T08:35+0000

2022-06-17T08:35+0000

2022-06-17T08:35+0000

russia

us

drug smugglers

drug smuggling

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106332/79/1063327914_0:128:5472:3206_1920x0_80_0_0_11be6f14f8abde0e0024c419ce8fc04e.jpg

Mark Fogel worked at the US Embassy in Moscow and had diplomatic status until May 2021, after which he became a teacher at the American school.In August 2021, Fogel and his wife were detained at Russia's Sheremetyevo airport on their arrival from New York, as customs officers found marijuana and hash oil in their luggage. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, Fogel used his status to organise supplies of drugs to Russia and subsequently sell illicit substances to students of his school.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, drug smugglers, drug smuggling