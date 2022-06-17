International
President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will give on Friday a programme speech at the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
vladimir putin
spief 2022
saint petersburg
spief
In his speech, Putin will assess the current situation in the global economy and politics, including the sanctions campaign unleashed by the West against Russia, and will also talk about a multipolar economic model, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.During the session, Putin will hold one-on-one meeting with Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency.Putin will also hold high-level meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SPIEF.Additionally, the Russian president is expected to meet with war correspondents and heads of the Russian media.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
vladimir putin, spief 2022, saint petersburg, spief

President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

06:31 GMT 17.06.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will give on Friday a programme speech at the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
In his speech, Putin will assess the current situation in the global economy and politics, including the sanctions campaign unleashed by the West against Russia, and will also talk about a multipolar economic model, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
During the session, Putin will hold one-on-one meeting with Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency.
Putin will also hold high-level meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
© AFP 2022 / Olga MaltsevaПетербургский международный экономический форум- 2022
Петербургский международный экономический форум- 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
Петербургский международный экономический форум- 2022
© AFP 2022 / Olga Maltseva
Additionally, the Russian president is expected to meet with war correspondents and heads of the Russian media.
The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
