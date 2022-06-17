https://sputniknews.com/20220617/president-putin-to-speak-at-plenary-session-of-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-1096393974.html

President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will give on Friday a programme speech at the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T06:31+0000

2022-06-17T06:31+0000

2022-06-17T06:31+0000

vladimir putin

spief 2022

saint petersburg

spief

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095344607_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_930f2719b499aa1efa56653aff4a3e71.jpg

In his speech, Putin will assess the current situation in the global economy and politics, including the sanctions campaign unleashed by the West against Russia, and will also talk about a multipolar economic model, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.During the session, Putin will hold one-on-one meeting with Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency.Putin will also hold high-level meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SPIEF.Additionally, the Russian president is expected to meet with war correspondents and heads of the Russian media.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

saint petersburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

vladimir putin, spief 2022, saint petersburg, spief