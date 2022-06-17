https://sputniknews.com/20220617/president-putin-to-speak-at-plenary-session-of-st-petersburg-international-economic-forum-1096393974.html
President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will give on Friday a programme speech at the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-17T06:31+0000
2022-06-17T06:31+0000
2022-06-17T06:31+0000
vladimir putin
spief 2022
saint petersburg
spief
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095344607_0:0:3157:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_930f2719b499aa1efa56653aff4a3e71.jpg
In his speech, Putin will assess the current situation in the global economy and politics, including the sanctions campaign unleashed by the West against Russia, and will also talk about a multipolar economic model, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.During the session, Putin will hold one-on-one meeting with Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency.Putin will also hold high-level meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SPIEF.Additionally, the Russian president is expected to meet with war correspondents and heads of the Russian media.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
saint petersburg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/08/1095344607_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_044729258ac16d0d5b14c3ce96000141.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, spief 2022, saint petersburg, spief
President Putin to Speak at Plenary Session of St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will give on Friday a programme speech at the plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
In his speech, Putin will assess the current situation in the global economy
and politics, including the sanctions campaign unleashed by the West against Russia, and will also talk about a multipolar economic model, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.
During the session, Putin will hold one-on-one meeting with Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's three-person presidency.
Putin will also hold high-level meetings with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the sidelines of the SPIEF.
Additionally, the Russian president is expected to meet with war correspondents and heads of the Russian media.
The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.