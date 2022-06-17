'Pique is Suffering': Barcelona President Joan Laporta Slams Football Star's Haters
© AFP 2022 / LLUIS GENEPresident of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta gestures during a press conference at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on August 16, 2021.
Gerard Pique has been the centre of the global press in recent days, having broken up with his partner of 12 years, Colombian musician Shakira. Since then a media frenzy has followed the Barcelona captain wherever he goes, and club president Joan Laporta has now blasted all those people who think the footballer is a "frivolous man".
Barcelona President Joan Laporta has hit out at news outlets and people who show club captain Gerard Pique in bad light. Pique has been under the limelight for the last few weeks due to his split with pop diva Shakira.
According to reports circulating in the Spanish media, Pique allegedly cheated on the singer and is currently dating a 22-year-old blonde nightclub employee, whose identity is yet to be revealed.
But Laporta was critical of the constant speculation over Pique's personal life, revealing that "Pique was suffering".
"Pique is suffering. As much as we imagine, we have in our imagination players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Pique is a great person. He is one of the captains, he is lucky, and he has given us a lot and he has to give us a lot..,"Laporta told Barcelona Assembly.
"...He has chosen to continue being a professional footballer. He had the duality of being a businessman or a footballer and he has chosen footballer."
"And he has gone through a circumstance that is not at all pleasant, with children at a very young age and Pique deserves the esteem and affection of the Cules, do not pay attention to the news that try to make him look like a frivolous man, without feelings and who does not care about anything..."
He said: "I am lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person who is suffering. And we have to help him. I will be the first to give him the love he deserves."
Meanwhile, a report in Spanish newspaper Sport said that Barca manager Xavi doesn't want Pique in his squad next season.
According to the publication, Xavi has doubts about Pique's commitment to the sport because of his ever-increasing business umpire.
Besides, Xavi has also grown weary of Pique's physical problems. The 35-year-old missed more than 20 games in 2020-21 and couldn't feature in several games for Barcelona during the 2021-22 season due to a groin issue.
Pique, however, has vowed to improve his fitness to prove that he still deserves a place in Barca's starting line-up.
Additionally, he has promised Xavi that he will tone down business engagements as well.