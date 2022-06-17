https://sputniknews.com/20220617/major-business-associations-become-made-in-russia-partners-1096598264.html

Major Business Associations Become ‘Made in Russia’ Partners

Major Business Associations Become ‘Made in Russia’ Partners

17.06.2022

The five-party partnership agreement was signed by Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center, Sergey Katyrin, president of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alexander Shokhin, president of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), Alexander Kalinin, president of Opora Russia, and Alexey Repik, chairman of All-Russia Business Association Delovaya Rossiya ( Business Russia ), the REC reported.“The Russian Export Center has been implementing the ‘Made in Russia’ program since 2017. Our companies have been presenting their products abroad under the Made in Russia ‘birdie’ all these years, and foreign partners are already very familiar with it. This year, we decided to modernize this program, to create an umbrella brand that will unite Russian manufacturers and show that we have something to be proud of. ‘Made in Russia’ in its new incarnation using a single business platform, which we will create jointly with the business four and one of the largest private business groups in Russia," Nikishina said during the signing of the agreement.“Business has now seen new opportunities for its development. Some niches in the domestic market have been freed up, reorientation in the foreign market has exposed promising directions, which previously could not have been so interesting. Our companies need support in order to seize these opportunities as quickly as possible and make the most of it. This is why the updated "Made in Russia" program comes at the right time - when the business really needs it," Katyrin assured.“For companies in the SME sector, such an initiative is especially important, because it gives them an additional impetus for growth and tools to increase their visibility both in Russia itself and in other countries. The program's benefits, including state support, information support and affiliation to a well-known umbrella brand, will allow participants to make a loud statement and reach new levels,” Kalinin emphasized.“The involvement of business associations, state institutions and, most importantly, entrepreneurs themselves in the modernization of the ‘Made in Russia’ project confirms that we are ready to seriously deal with the image of domestic production. Many people in our country do not know what quality goods local manufacturers offer. I am sure that this situation needs to be improved and with our joint efforts we will achieve it,” Repik noted.The 25th SPIEF takes place in St. Petersburg from 15 to 18 June. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

