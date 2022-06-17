'Made in Russia' Brand Will Get Women's Perspective, REC Says
17:33 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 23.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov/
Women businesswomen's views on what ‘Made in Russia’ products should look like will be reflected in the final concept of the REC's support program for Russian producers, Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2022).
"We are now re-launching our ‘birdie’ that symbolizes the ‘Made in Russia’ program, and we invite everyone present to take part in a survey on this project. We find it very important to have women's perspective on what criteria products Made in Russia and the ‘birdie’ we will promote as a symbol of Russian products should have", the head of the REC said.
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bankA girl stands at the stall of Russian export center at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia
A girl stands at the stall of Russian export center at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov/
"We ask that businesswomen have their say as well, and we promise to consider these views in shaping the final concept of 'Made in Russia'", she added at the session on ‘Women's International Cooperation: Potential and Prospects'.
The session's participants could take part in interactive voting on the ‘Made in Russia’ program by scanning a QR code on the screen. Furthermore, the survey was available via a link.
The updated national brand program will be presented this fall at the Made in Russia International Export Forum on 20-22 October at the Moscow Manege.