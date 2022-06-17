International
https://sputniknews.com/20220617/made-in-russia-brand-will-get-womens-perspective-rec-says-1096595478.html
'Made in Russia' Brand Will Get Women's Perspective, REC Says
'Made in Russia' Brand Will Get Women's Perspective, REC Says
Women businesswomen's views on what ‘Made in Russia’ products should look like will be reflected in the final concept of the REC's support program for Russian... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-17T17:33+0000
2022-06-23T12:34+0000
spief 2022
russia
russian export center jsc (rec)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083377606_0:157:3051:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_9da55a1de2ea3cc9f1bb8860cd89a788.jpg
The session's participants could take part in interactive voting on the ‘Made in Russia’ program by scanning a QR code on the screen. Furthermore, the survey was available via a link.The updated national brand program will be presented this fall at the Made in Russia International Export Forum on 20-22 October at the Moscow Manege.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0d/1083377606_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_30700c9599f84669b6066e66ab4fb497.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
spief 2022, russia, russian export center jsc (rec)

'Made in Russia' Brand Will Get Women's Perspective, REC Says

17:33 GMT 17.06.2022 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 23.06.2022)
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bankRussian Export Centre
Russian Export Centre - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.06.2022
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Women businesswomen's views on what ‘Made in Russia’ products should look like will be reflected in the final concept of the REC's support program for Russian producers, Veronika Nikishina, head of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2022).

"We are now re-launching our ‘birdie’ that symbolizes the ‘Made in Russia’ program, and we invite everyone present to take part in a survey on this project. We find it very important to have women's perspective on what criteria products Made in Russia and the ‘birdie’ we will promote as a symbol of Russian products should have", the head of the REC said.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the photo bankA girl stands at the stall of Russian export center at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia
A girl stands at the stall of Russian export center at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.06.2022
A girl stands at the stall of Russian export center at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in St. Petersburg, Russia
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the photo bank

"We ask that businesswomen have their say as well, and we promise to consider these views in shaping the final concept of 'Made in Russia'", she added at the session on ‘Women's International Cooperation: Potential and Prospects'.

The session's participants could take part in interactive voting on the ‘Made in Russia’ program by scanning a QR code on the screen. Furthermore, the survey was available via a link.
The updated national brand program will be presented this fall at the Made in Russia International Export Forum on 20-22 October at the Moscow Manege.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала