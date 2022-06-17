https://sputniknews.com/20220617/journalists-murdered-in-brazil-space-aliens-and-super-power-rivalry-between-us-and-china--1096386884.html

Journalists Murdered in Brazil, Space Aliens, and Super Power Rivalry Between US and China

There are reports that American fighters in Ukraine have been captured by Russian forces near Kharkov. 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

Journalists Murdered In Brazil, Space Aliens, And Super Power Rivalry Between US And China Russia captures American fighters in Ukraine

Jim Jatras, Former US diplomat, and former senior foreign policy advisor to the Senate Republican Leadership joins the show to talk foreign affairs. Two American citizens who are fighting in Ukraine have dropped out of touch with their families and are presumed to have been captured. The United States, meanwhile, has said it would send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, and it encouraged its NATO allies to send additional aid. And, federal agents have begun investigating how American computer chips made their way into Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine. Agents of the Commerce Department who enforce export controls are working with the FBI to determine whether US technology companies made illegal sales to Russia that have been found in Russian radar systems, drones, ground control equipment, and littoral ships.Maria Luisa Mendonça, Director of the Network for Social Justice and Human Rights in Brazil joins the show to talk about the murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert and Bruno Pereira - who was also an employee of Brazil’s National Indian Foundation, which is supposed to establish and carry out policies relating to indigenous people there.Dr. Avi Loeb, Frank B. Baird, Jr., Professor of Science at Harvard University, Former Chair of the Department of Astronomy, Founding Director of the Black hole Initiative, Director of the Institute for Theory and Computation and bestselling author, his most recent book is "Extraterrestrial,The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” joins the show to talk about outer space. The science press is buzzing with reports that a Chinese FAST telescope, which stands for Five hundred meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, may have picked up radio signals from an alien civilization. The Chinese team said they are intrigued by the signals, but they could also simply be radio interference. And the Hubble Space Telescope seems to have discovered something that scientists are calling a “wandering black hole.” When stars massive enough to dwarf our sun die, they explode in a supernova and the remaining core is crushed by its own gravity, forming a black hole.KJ Noh, a scholar, educator and journalist focusing on the political economy and geopolitics of the Asia-Pacific, and a member of Veterans for Peace joins the show to talk about the conversation Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping had today, whether it’s the US who should be warning China about sanctions or the other way around, and how serious India is in its outreach to East Asia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

