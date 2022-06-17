https://sputniknews.com/20220617/indias-bjp-spokeswoman-expelled-for-anti-islamic-remarks-goes-missing---reports-1096408840.html

India’s BJP Spokeswoman Expelled for Anti-Islamic Remarks Goes Missing - Reports

India’s BJP Spokeswoman Expelled for Anti-Islamic Remarks Goes Missing - Reports

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended spokewoman Nupur Sharma on 5 June over her reportedly derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad. Several... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-17T19:01+0000

2022-06-17T19:01+0000

2022-06-17T19:01+0000

india

india

bharatiya janata party (bjp)

politics

politics

politics

politics

domestic politics

anti-islam

police

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096412117_147:82:819:460_1920x0_80_0_0_803a5e1cefdfd37e3da91ef206bbde27.jpg

Suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma has gone missing, media reports said on Friday, citing sources in the Maharashtra state government.Sharma has been summoned by Mumbai Police to appear on 25 June to face charges of hurting religious feelings, promoting enmity and causing public mischief relating to her questionable comments about the Prophet Mohammad. Authorities have reportedly been looking for her for the last four days without success. Sharma had previously reported that she and her family received death threats over her remarks, requesting at the time that media outlets stop re-publishing them.A police investigation against Sharma was opened on 12 June following a request from the Raza Academy, an Islamic educational and cultural organisation. Police claim to have enough evidence to charge the former politician, while other police forces are also carrying out independent investigations.On 26 May, Sharma made derogatory comments about the Prophet Mohammad while participating in a TV debate. The debate was looking at an on-going dispute related to a centuries-old mosque in Varanasi city in Uttar Pradesh state.After India faced backlash from the Gulf nations, the BJP suspended Sharma and issued a statement clarifying that her views did not correspond with the party's position. The former BJP spokesperson later publically apologised for her remarks, stating that her intentions were not aimed at hurting anyone's feelings.Later, the former BJP spokesperson apologised for her remarks, stating that her intentions were not aimed at hurting anyone's feelings.

india

mumbai

maharashtra

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, bharatiya janata party (bjp), politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, anti-islam, police, police, police, police, mumbai, maharashtra, delhi, new delhi