Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Pleads Not Guilty to Contempt of Congress Charges - Reports
Ex-Trump Adviser Navarro Pleads Not Guilty to Contempt of Congress Charges - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Peter Navarro, former economic adviser to ex-US President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges brought... 17.06.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Peter Navarro, former economic adviser to ex-US President Donald Trump, pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges brought against him by the US House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol breach, CBS News reported on Friday.
Navarro pleaded not guilty to two contempt charges stemming from his alleged refusal to comply with subpoenas from the committee to provide testimony and documents related to Trump’s purported plot to overturn the recognized results of the 2020 US presidential election, the report said.
Navarro earlier this month after being indicted said that he will challenge in court the committee and its legal authority, which he claims is unconstitutional and breaks legislative rules.
Navarro, who served as Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under the Trump administration, was referred by the committee for contempt alongside other Trump associates including strategist Steve Bannon and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
Navarro, if convicted, would face one year in prison for each contempt count, the report said. The case is expected to go to trial later this summer, the report added.