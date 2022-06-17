https://sputniknews.com/20220617/eu-leaders-head-to-kiev-nicaragua-suspends-foreign-funded-non-profits-germany-facing-gas-disaster-1096390498.html

EU Leaders Head to Kiev; Nicaragua Suspends Foreign Funded Non-Profits; Germany Facing Gas Disaster

Germany is facing a disastrous reduction of Russian energy as Canadian sanctions prevent Russian gas giant Gazprom from getting needed parts to run at full... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Several EU leaders are heading to Kiev in what some believe is a move to set parameters for peace talks. Also, President Biden pledges another billion dollars in weapons to Ukraine and the Dutch Prime Minister admits that Ukraine is being used as a proxy puppet state to fight Russia.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. Pentagon officials are now saying that a Chinese assault on Taiwan would be treated similarly to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. Also, if the US continues to pledge a de facto defense treaty with Taiwan it may well trigger a Chinese military response.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Economists are warning that the Federal Reserve rate hike risks plunging the US into a major recession. Also, most voters oppose the record Pentagon budget and Democrats are facing political annihilation at the hands of their inept and corrupt leadership.Erica Ryan, coordinating committee member of the Black Alliance For Peace, member of the Black working-class centered Ujima People’s Progress Party in Maryland, founder of Liberation Through Reading, and co-editor of the revolutionary African blog, Hood Communist, joins us to discuss the Global South. Nicaragua is suspending activity for several NGO's that are sponsored by shady US intelligence regime change funders. Also, the summit of the Americas has backfired on the Biden administration and elections in Colombia concern US empire advocates as candidates are separated by razor-thin margins.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkey is raising eyebrows as they conduct airstrikes in Iraq and threaten action in Syria. Also, the Iraqi Parliament has yet to be finalized and seated.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the sanctions fallout in the EU. Germany is facing a disastrous reduction of Russian energy as Canadian sanctions prevent Russian gas giant Gazprom from getting needed parts necessary to run at full capacity. Also, France is facing gas supply issues that are causing price increases across the continent.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The Democrats are facing extinction-level annihilation in November but Ted Rall argues that jettisoning the President and Vice President may save them in 2024. Also, Ghislaine Maxwell has requested leniency and her cellmate has claimed that an assassination plot against Ms. Maxwell is afoot.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, joins us to discuss the great walk-back. EU and NATO leaders are struggling to reverse course. For months NATO has argued that a total defeat for Russia is the only acceptable outcome for the Ukraine crisis but realities on the ground have forced them to alter course.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

