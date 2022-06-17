https://sputniknews.com/20220617/egypts-participation-in-spief-shows-special-level-of-russia-egypt-relations---president-1096417321.html
Egypt's Participation in SPIEF Shows Special Level of Relations With Russia - President
Egypt's Participation in SPIEF Shows Special Level of Relations With Russia - President
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt's participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) testifies to the special level of economic relations between
"The Arab Republic of Egypt is participating in the 25th-anniversary forum as a guest country, which indicates a special level of Russian-Egyptian economic relations, which have developed over the past years," Sisi said at the SPIEF, adding that Cairo is proud of its historical relationship and strong friendship with Moscow.The construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the economic zone of the Suez Canal, and the development of the Egyptian railway network are key examples of Russia-Egypt cooperation, Sisi noted.The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt's participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) testifies to the special level of economic relations between Moscow and Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Friday.
"The Arab Republic of Egypt is participating in the 25th-anniversary forum as a guest country, which indicates a special level of Russian-Egyptian economic relations, which have developed over the past years," Sisi said at the SPIEF, adding that Cairo is proud of its historical relationship and strong friendship with Moscow.
The construction of the El-Dabaa nuclear power plant, the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the economic zone of the Suez Canal, and the development of the Egyptian railway network are key examples of Russia-Egypt cooperation, Sisi noted.
The 25th SPIEF was declared open on Wednesday and will run through Saturday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.