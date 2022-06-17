https://sputniknews.com/20220617/china-launches-its-third-aircraft-carrier-fujian-as-tensions-around-taiwan-continue-to-grow-1096394964.html

China Launches Its Third Aircraft Carrier Fujian, as Tensions Around Taiwan Continue to Grow

According to the state media, the ship has a displacement of more than 80,000 tonnes, and uses a catapult-assisted launch system, outmatching carriers Liaoning... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International

China launched its third aircraft carrier, CCTV reported on Friday. The vessel, named Fujian, was launched in a Shanghai shipyard, where it has been under construction since 2018.The new ship is the "first catapult aircraft carrier wholly designed and built by China", the report added.The ship was launched as tensions between China and the US regarding the Taiwan issue are brewing: Washington pledged to boost the island's defence to protect it from "provocative and destabilising" moves, while Beijing lambasted the American side for meddling into Chinese internal affairs and violating the "One China policy", which stipulates there the US recognises only the PRC government and considers Taiwan to be a Chinese province.Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), has been governing separately from the mainland since 1949, following the Chinese Civil War. Beijing stressed that Taiwan is a part of China and would be peacefully reunited with the rest of the country over time, while Taipei maintains it is autonomous. Formally, the US recognises that the PRC is the island's sole legitimate government, but it also maintains relations with Taipei, providing weaponry to the island.

