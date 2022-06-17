https://sputniknews.com/20220617/antonov-calls-for-lifting-belarus-fertilizer-sanctions-says-moscow-ready-to-export-grain-1096391525.html

Antonov Calls for Lifting Belarus Fertilizer Sanctions, Says Moscow Ready to Export Grain

Antonov Calls for Lifting Belarus Fertilizer Sanctions, Says Moscow Ready to Export Grain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US should cooperate with Moscow and lift sanctions on Belarusian fertilizers if it really wants to resolve the global agricultural... 17.06.2022

"If Washington really wants to improve the situation in the global agricultural market, let us cooperate. Stop blaming Russia for all the troubles. We are ready to work together to improve the situation in all countries of the world," Antonov wrote in the article published in The National Interest on Thursday. "We are ready to facilitate the smooth export of grain from the ports under our control. There are also opportunities to use transport corridors through Poland, Romania, and Belarus. The only thing that the latter... option requires is a sanctions lift on Belarusian fertilizers."The ambassador also said that Western sanctions have become a significant adverse factor in the food crisis but the West has chosen to "shift responsibility" for food and energy price hikes by blaming Russia. In addition, Antonov pointed to the Western focus toward renewable energy sources as another factor in the crisis.Russia, he added, has become a target for accusations that have "nothing to do with reality.""Our country is being imputed with trying to take steps aimed at deliberately degrading global food security, preventing Ukrainian agricultural exports by sea, and blocking the sowing campaign in that country. It’s time to put an end to these speculations," the ambassador said in the article.The ambassador noted that back in 2020 the UN warned of the risks of a growing crisis in the global agricultural market. Then prices started to increase and then skyrocketed by 50 percent by this February "before the start of our special operation in Ukraine," he added.It is a matter of concern for Moscow, he added, that Ukraine remains self-sufficient in terms of food security because it corresponds to Russia's national interests."We are undertaking the necessary efforts in this regard - assisting farmers in the liberated territories, restoring infrastructure, supplying seeds. At the same time, Russian servicemen are engaged in humanitarian demining of farmland. More than 12,000 explosives on 200 hectares of fields have been deactivated," he said.Russia, Antonov stressed, is not trying to impede Ukrainian food exports.As a result, Antonov said, dozens of foreign ships remain stuck in Nikolaev, Kherson, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, and Yuzhny."The conclusion is that there are no obstacles from our side. The ball is in Kiev’s court now," the ambassador wrote.

