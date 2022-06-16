International
Zelensky Offers the US Gas in Exchange for Weapons
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Biden traveling to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil, whether DeSantis can dethrone Trump as king of the GOP, Biden debating whether to retroactively tax profits from big oil companies, and India taking a stand against Western warmongering towards Russia.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Biden Goes Hat in Hand to Saudi Arabia to Beg for OilEd Martin - Political Commentator | Can DeSantis Dethrone Trump as King of the GOP?Mark Frost - Economist | Biden's Federal Reserve Foolishly Skirts Around Raising Interest RatesShobhan Saxena - Journalist | India Rejects the Western Narrative on RussiaIn the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about unconfirmed reports of Zelensky ordering troops in the Severodonetsk Azot plant to stand down, Europe losing its appetite for war with Russia, and Biden going hat in hand to Saudi Arabia in order to beg for oil.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on whether DeSantis can steal Trump's throne in the 2024 election, and how Democrats are attempting to tie up Trump before he makes it to the ballot. We were also joined by Mark Frost to discuss the Biden administration debating whether to employ a windfall tax to seize profits from oil companies, and the Federal Reserve trying to get around raising interest rates in a bid to quell inflation.In the third hour, Shobhan Saxena joined the conversation to talk about concerns that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro will stage a coup if he loses the upcoming election, India increasing oil imports from Russia as New Delhi rejects Western warmongering, and Latin America refusing Biden's vision of the Americas.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Biden traveling to Saudi Arabia to beg for more oil, whether DeSantis can dethrone Trump as king of the GOP, Biden debating whether to retroactively tax profits from big oil companies, and India taking a stand against Western warmongering towards Russia.
Guests:
Elijah Magnier - Veteran War Correspondent | Biden Goes Hat in Hand to Saudi Arabia to Beg for Oil
Ed Martin - Political Commentator | Can DeSantis Dethrone Trump as King of the GOP?
Mark Frost - Economist | Biden's Federal Reserve Foolishly Skirts Around Raising Interest Rates
Shobhan Saxena - Journalist | India Rejects the Western Narrative on Russia
In the first hour, Elijah Magnier joined the show to talk about unconfirmed reports of Zelensky ordering troops in the Severodonetsk Azot plant to stand down, Europe losing its appetite for war with Russia, and Biden going hat in hand to Saudi Arabia in order to beg for oil.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Ed Martin for a discussion on whether DeSantis can steal Trump's throne in the 2024 election, and how Democrats are attempting to tie up Trump before he makes it to the ballot. We were also joined by Mark Frost to discuss the Biden administration debating whether to employ a windfall tax to seize profits from oil companies, and the Federal Reserve trying to get around raising interest rates in a bid to quell inflation.
In the third hour, Shobhan Saxena joined the conversation to talk about concerns that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro will stage a coup if he loses the upcoming election, India increasing oil imports from Russia as New Delhi rejects Western warmongering, and Latin America refusing Biden's vision of the Americas.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
