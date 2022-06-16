https://sputniknews.com/20220616/worlds-sexiest-footballer-ana-maria-markovic-opens-up-on-why-she-doesnt-like-the-tag-1096372753.html

'World's Sexiest Footballer' Ana Maria Markovic Opens Up on Why She Doesn't Like the Tag

Female football stars often receive attention for their looks, particularly Croatia's Ana Maria Markovic, who is often dubbed the sexiest footballer on the... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

Ana Maria Markovic has disclosed that she hates being called the "world's sexiest footballer" as it puts too much focus on her looks, while downplaying her identity as a talented player.Markovic is a Switzerland-born Croatian player who represents Markovic in the Swiss Women's Super League. She is also a part of Croatia's national women's team.In her youth, Ana idolised Croatian men's captain Luka Modric, but her all-time favourite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo. The main reason for her admiration of CR7 is his dedication, commitment, and disciplined attitude towards the sport. Markovic made her Croatia debut last year and since then she has remained in the limelight for her pretty face and model-like figure.While the 22-year-old admitted that initially, she liked the attention that was coming her way, she soon realised that it had a darker side."I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful," she added. "But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn't like that," Markovic revealed.Markovic claimed that some people even sent her pornographic images on social media."There are a few pictures like that, it's really ugly. I don't know why a person does something like that, but I just make fun of it with my colleagues," she concluded.

