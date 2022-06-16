https://sputniknews.com/20220616/video---tom-hank-tells-fans-to-back-the-f-off-as-they-nearly-knock-over-his-wife-1096389131.html

Video - Tom Hanks Tells Fans to 'Back the F*** Off' as They Nearly Knock Over His Wife

Video - Tom Hanks Tells Fans to 'Back the F*** Off' as They Nearly Knock Over His Wife

Actor Tom Hanks, 65, known for “Forrest Gump'' and “Cast Away,” has been married to his partner Rita Wilson since 1998. The two first met on the set of “Bosom... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, 65, were exiting a restaurant in New York when paparazzi and overeager fans rushed into the couple, causing Wilson to stumble and scream.The two actors were all smiles as they greeted the crowd and began walking to their car. But the mood grew sour when some fans began crowding around the couple while holding out their phones in an attempt to get selfies with the celebrities.The group managed to get between Hanks and his wife as Wilson walked to the car seemingly oblivious to any danger. Hanks looked worried as he tried to catch up to his wife through the crowd.One fan appeared to bump into Wilson, the producer of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” who screamed and stumbled. Wilson managed to regain her footing, turned to one of the fans and yelled: “Stop it!”The fan appeared to be holding a makeshift prop of the character ‘Wilson’ (a volleyball) from Hanks’ 2000 film “Castaway” when he accidentally shoved the back of the actress.Hanks then became irate, turning toward the group and yelling: “That is my wife. Back the f*** off.” His hands were outstretched in front of him as he seemed prepared to push the overzealous crowd back in order to protect his wife.The person who had bumped into Wilson also turned to the crowd and said: “What are y’all doing?”“Knocking over my wife?!” an incredulous Hanks yelled at the crowd.“They buggin’,” said one person in the crowd. “That’s disgusting!” exclaimed a female voice in agreement.“Sorry about that, Tom,” said a male paparazzi as the couple retreated to their car.

