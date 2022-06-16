https://sputniknews.com/20220616/us-southern-border-sees-record-high-number-of-illegal-migrants-in-may-1096356988.html
US Southern Border Sees Record High Number of Illegal Migrants in May
El PASO(Sputnik) - The number of illegal migrants apprehended on the US southern border hit a third-consecutive monthly high record in May, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data revealed.
The data showed on Wednesday that Border Patrol agents apprehended 239,416 illegal migrants on the US southern border in May.
Illegal migration on the US southern border has hit record high numbers under the Biden administration. According to CBP records dating back to 2000, the Biden administration witnessed a 20-year record high of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in 2021.
This year, the monthly number of illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border hit two record highs in March and April, 222,339 and 235,478, respectively.
The total number of illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border since October is 1.5 million with four more months left this fiscal year, which sets the Biden administration on pace to have another yearly record of illegal entries in the region.