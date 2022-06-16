https://sputniknews.com/20220616/us-newspaper-says-removed-23-stories-after-audit-finding-possible-fake-quotes-sources-1096388894.html

US Newspaper Says Removed 23 Stories After Audit Finding Possible Fake Quotes, Sources

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - USA Today has removed 23 stories from its website after an audit found that reporter Gabriela Miranda may have fabricated individuals... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

"After receiving an external correction request, USA Today audited the reporting work of Gabriela Miranda," the report said. "The audit revealed that some individuals quoted were not affiliated with the organizations claimed and appeared to be fabricated. The existence of other individuals quoted could not be independently verified. In addition, some stories included quotes that should have been credited to others."Miranda resigned after the 23 articles were removed for not meeting editorial standards, the report said.USA Today will bolster its reporting and editing diligence by improving processes for those who want to file complaints or request corrections and ensuring that reporters take steps to verify all sources and information, the report said.The newspaper will also apply additional scrutiny to sources found through social media or other online means, the report added.Removed articles include pieces on the Texas abortion ban, Russian activity near a nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Georgia elections and health topics, according to the report.

