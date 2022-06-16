https://sputniknews.com/20220616/us-fears-hike-in-oil-prices-if-eu-and-uk-ban-insuring-tankers-with-russian-oil-reports-suggest-1096374699.html

US Fears Hike in Oil Prices if EU and UK Ban Insuring Tankers With Russian Oil, Reports Suggest

US Fears Hike in Oil Prices if EU and UK Ban Insuring Tankers With Russian Oil, Reports Suggest

US Fears Hike in Oil Prices if EU and UK Ban Insuring Tankers With Russian Oil, Reports Suggest

2022-06-16T12:09+0000

2022-06-16T12:09+0000

2022-06-16T12:09+0000

russia

oil

oil tanker

oil tankers

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105797/92/1057979286_0:312:3001:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_c2a366521af160cc72a8e46cc06d84b9.jpg

In late May, the UK and the EU agreed on a coordinated ban on insuring ships carrying Russian oil. The EU is expected to introduce the ban in stages within six months, according to media reports.The US' concerns are stoked by the fact that the cost of Brent crude oil has already increased by over 20% since late February, while the WTI — by more than 30%.According to the media outlet, Washington, arguing that this measure may lead to a sharp increase in oil prices worldwide, is calling on the EU authorities to somehow mitigate possible consequences of such a step.Last week, Olivier Blanchard, the former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund, said that as a result of the ban, many oil tankers will fail to carry Russian oil, which will potentially lead to a decrease in oil exports from Russia.Based on this fact, the economist expressed belief that the EU authorities must rethink the step proposed.On 24 February, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia. Subsequent disruptions in logistical and financial operations have undermined supply chains and led to a spike in oil and gas prices worldwide.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, oil, oil tanker, oil tankers