Taiwan Admits ‘Long-Time Practice’ of Hiring Lobbyists, PR Firms to Push Closer US Relations

Taiwan Admits 'Long-Time Practice' of Hiring Lobbyists, PR Firms to Push Closer US Relations

More than once since taking office, US President Joe Biden has had to walk back statements that the US is obligated by treaty to defend Taiwan from Chinese... 16.06.2022, Sputnik International

In a rare public admission, the autonomous government in Taiwan confirmed reports in Taiwanese media that it has shelled out massive amounts of money on public relations and lobbying efforts in the United States to build support for its continued stand against the Chinese government.Ou asserted that “Many countries have also hired public relations firms to lobby [the US]” and that Taipei’s practices have been legal and transparent.The admission followed a report in Taipei-based United Daily News (UDN), which revealed much of the details in a Thursday story.According to the paper, Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), a faction that supports independence from China, paid Potomac $30,000 a month to represent its interests in Washington; Dole $20,000 a month and Gephardt $22,000 a month. However, it notes that both men had good relations with the Kuomintang (KMT) government before, too, with the lobbying deals going back to at least 2013 but intensifying after DPP leader Tsai Ing-Wen became Taiwan’s president in 2016.In 2017 alone, Taiwan paid US lobbyists $3.2 million, UDN noted. In late 2016, Dole’s role in greasing the wheels of the US-Taiwan relationship, and with Trump especially, via his law firm Alston & Bird fell in the public spotlight thanks to the New York Times. The paper noted that between May and October 2016, Dole’s firm received $140,000 from Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO), Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Washington.Beijing considers Taiwan a rebellious province of China and has vowed to reunify the country, split ever since the civil war of the 1930s and 40s. The US switched its recognition of the legitimate Chinese government from the Republic of China rump state in Taiwan to the People’s Republic of China in Beijing in 1979, officially recognizing Beijing’s One China Policy, but maintaining its informal support for Taipei at the same time.With just a handful of countries that still recognize its legitimacy, Taipei has struggled to keep the friends it has. Recent countries to switch their recognition from Taipei to Beijing include Nicaragua, Kiribati, and the Solomon Islands, with Honduras possibly following if President Xiomara Castro follows through on her campaign pledge.In January, it was revealed that Taiwan was bankrolling a powerful lobbying firm, Ballard Partners, to represent the Guatemalan government’s interests in Washington. Guatemala is one of just 14 states that recognize the ROC as the Chinese government.

